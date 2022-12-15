G/T Mayor, Duncan arrested on cybercrime, traffic charges

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday afternoon arrested Georgetown (GT) Mayor, Ubraj Narine, and Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) and General Secretary of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Sherod Duncan, on Cyber Crime and traffic related charges.

Ranks had detained the men at the Mayor’s Office and were captured on cell phone recorded videos cautioning them about the alleged offences they had committed.

According to a statement sent out by the Police Force, Mayor Narine and Duncan were arrested for three offences they had allegedly committed during evening hours on Monday, December 12 last, at New Market Street in the vicinity of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Narine and Duncan had gone there that evening to join Vendors who were protesting the removal of their mobile food stands and other structures on New Market Street by members of the Ministry of Public Works and the Police.

The Vendors reportedly did not comply with the Ministry of Public Works’ notice for them to move because their stalls and mobile food stands were obstructing the smooth flow of traffic along the street. Narine had said that he does not have a problem with them being moved but wants the Government to dialogue with the City Council and not just forcefully remove the Vendors without providing a solution.

During the protest Narine and Duncan had allegedly placed a wooden pallet across the

road to block the flow of traffic. Cell phone recorded videos also captured the Mayor lying under a truck to prevent it from driving off with some structures from that area.

As a result of their actions, Police decided that both Narine and Duncan be charged with obstructing traffic, contrary to Section 61 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02, using a computer system to attempt to excite ethnic divisions on the ground of race, Contrary to Section 18(2) of the Cyber Crime Act, and attempting to excite hostility or ill will on the ground of race, contrary to Section 2(1) (a) of the Racial Hostility Act.

It was a chaotic scene yesterday in Georgetown as the arrest of the Mayor sparked protests from Vendors in the City and Opposition members. Some of them tried to stop ranks from taking him and Duncan to the Brickdam Police Station by lying across the stairway of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) office located on Regent Street and the Avenue of the Republic.

Eventually the Mayor got them to move after he said that he will comply with the instructions of the Police.

Protestors followed them to the Brickdam Police Station and stood outside chanting, “Free the Mayor!” “Free the Mayor!” until both the Mayor and Duncan were released.

The men were both released on $100,000 station bail and are expected to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to face charges at 09:00hrs today.

After his released Narine told Protestors, “What happened here to me is victimization, I am fearless, I represent my people, and my position is not about wealth or fame and I will continue to fight for the Vendors and the people of this country”

Narine has since publicly apologised for the some of the remarks he had made on Monday night during his attempt to stop the Police and other Ministry Staff from removing the stalls on New Market Street.