Body of unidentified man found in trench at Princess Street

Latest update December 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was on Wednesday discovered floating in a trench at Princess Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown.
According to information received, the floating corpse was spotted by a woman around 06:15hrs.
Police were called in to retrieve the remains and neighbours living close by to where it was found said that the body appeared to be that of a man who did odd jobs around the community.
Crime Scene Investigators examined the body and Kaieteur News understands that no marks of violence were seen.
The unidentified dead man appears to be someone in his 50s and his remains were clad in a black short pants and a “yellow and black stripe” jersey. The unidentified body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral awaiting identification.
Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall
Dec 15, 2022BBC Sport – France were pushed all the way by World Cup wild cards Morocco before the holders sealed a place in Sunday’s final against Argentina. The first African side to reach a World...
Dec 15, 2022
Dec 15, 2022
Dec 15, 2022
Dec 14, 2022
Dec 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – It doesn’t take a degree in psychology to understand that your boss isn’t going to listen to your... more
Kaieteur News – Irfaan Ali is still young to the Presidency. He has great deal to learn. Even though he was a Minister... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]