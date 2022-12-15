Body of unidentified man found in trench at Princess Street

Kaieteur News – The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was on Wednesday discovered floating in a trench at Princess Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown.

According to information received, the floating corpse was spotted by a woman around 06:15hrs.

Police were called in to retrieve the remains and neighbours living close by to where it was found said that the body appeared to be that of a man who did odd jobs around the community.

Crime Scene Investigators examined the body and Kaieteur News understands that no marks of violence were seen.

The unidentified dead man appears to be someone in his 50s and his remains were clad in a black short pants and a “yellow and black stripe” jersey. The unidentified body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral awaiting identification.