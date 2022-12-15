$803 million to patch EBD roads

Latest update December 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the Ministry of Public Works is looking to spend some $803 million to rehabilitate roads on the East Bank of Demerara.
Information received stated that the project has been divided into three lots (Lots 24 to 26) and would take place in the Diamond to Grove bypass road area. Works at Lot 24 is estimated to cost $332,588,193, works at Lot 25 is pegged at $299,896,843 and works at Lot 26 is estimated to cost $170,999,228. A total of 13 Contractors have indicated interest in executing the works.
As reported, currently the Ministry is undertaking rehabilitative works along the Grove Public Road corridor.
The Ministry had stated back in September that it is in negotiation with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for funds to undertake rehabilitation and expansion works along the East Bank Public Road, from Grove to Timehri which will further aid in achieving the Infrastructural Development Goals of the Ministry.
Notwithstanding the aforesaid negotiations, in order to ease the persistent fatigue experienced by road users traversing along the Diamond/Grove area, the Ministry has decided to urgently undertake rehabilitative works in this area, not only to ease traffic congestion, but also improve transportation efficiency and road traffic safety at these locations.
Works on the East Bank corridor include milling and resurfacing of existing roadway, widening of roadway and construction of a bridge linking Third Avenue Diamond into Grove, the Ministry had noted.
Below are the companies and their bids:
