Tyrrell, Taharally leads record-breaking performances at GAPF ‘Nationals’

Dec 14, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) brought the curtains down on another successful year of activities last Sunday in ecstatic fashion at the Saint Stanislaus College auditorium.

Romeo Hunter in action during the Deadlift.

Euphoria overtook the usual stomping ground for local Powerlifting, especially after the performances of Dominic Tyrell and Nadina Taharally, as the two stood shoulders above the other competitors on a day of record-breaking performances.

Dominic Tyrell in Deadlift mode. (Zaheer Mohamed photos)

Tyrrell, a junior, and Taharally, competing in the Women’s Master 1 category, were scheduled to be part of Guyana’s contingent for the Men’s and Women’s Commonwealth Classic Powerlifting and Bench-press Championships in New Zealand.

Like several other representatives from Guyana, Tyrrell and Taharally had their hopes of showcasing their powerlifting abilities hampered by the late arrival of the required Visa to attend the November 28 – December 4 championship in Auckland.

Nonetheless, Tyrrell and Taharally, on Sunday, attempted and successfully executed what would’ve been Commonwealth records in Powerlifting.

Competing in the Junior 74kg category, Tyrrell deadlifted 310kg (683.4 lbs), surpassing not only Commonwealth Junior but Adrien Poinson of France’s 2014 World Junior Record of 245kg (540.1 lbs).

Unfortunately for Tyrrell, based on technicalities, his lifts will have to stand as ‘unofficial records’ outside the shores of Guyana, but locally, it stands as a new National benchmark.

Nadina Taharally accepts her prize from Gordon Spencer.

Tyrrell also set new National records in the bench press (140.5kg) and squat (235kg).

Just like Tyrell, Taharally ‘unofficially’ broke the Commonwealth Master’s 1 Women’s Squat (150kg), deadlift (173kg) and total records (398.5kg).

Meanwhile, Sarah Sanmoogan in the Women’s Junior (69kg) category made sure that her efforts were enough to see her setting national records in the squat (142.5kg), bench press (72.5kg), deadlift (162.5kg) and a total of 377.5kg.

Keisha Abrigo (76kg) joined the ‘record-setting’ party with exceptional performances in the squat (155kg) and deadlift (175 kg) in the Women’s Open category.

Romeo Hunter (83kg), Shoib Kayume (83 kg), Sherene Williams (84kg), Yogaishawar Seecharan (120+ kg), and Farouk Abdool (120+ kg) are the other competitors that had record-breaking performance in their respective categories.

