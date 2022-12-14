‘Terra’ charged with murder of La Penitence man

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old fisherman was on November 29, 2022 charged with murder when he made his first appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The fisherman, Nicholas Da Silva commonly called ‘Terra’ of Lot 7 Riverview, Ruimveldt had reportedly admitted to killing 39-year-old Mark Frank on November 25, 2022 at Riverview, Georgetown.

‘Terra’ was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleges that on November 25, he killed Frank and was remanded to prison until January 25, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that Frank was killed in what was believed to be a ‘revenge attack’. According to a police report, Frank was stabbed to the neck around 07:05 hrs on November 25, 2022 with a Rambo knife that day.

Investigators had learnt that the fisherman, whose alias is ‘Terra’, attacked Frank of Lot 13 Company Path, La Penitence, Georgetown, while he was riding his bicycle through a cross street in Riverview. Eyewitnesses had reported to police that during the confrontation, ‘Terra’ told his victim, “You think I forget you when you chop me?” Frank reportedly ignored Terra’s remarks and continued riding but the suspect pursued and attacked him.

The young fisherman was seen whipping out the Rambo knife from his pants waist and reportedly stabbed Frank to his neck. He fell to the ground and ‘Terra’ ran away from the scene. An ambulance was called but by time it arrived, Frank had already died.

A thorough search of the area by law enforcement officials resulted in ‘Terra’ being found and he was arrested at Riverview. While in custody, ‘Terra’ reportedly admitted to killing Frank. He told police that Frank had chopped his right hand last year during a misunderstanding.

He further told police that last year’s chopping incident was not the reason for him killing Frank. He explained that he was heading to a friend’s house in Riverview, to collect his television, when Frank rode up to him.

He said that because Frank had chopped him before, he cautioned him to stay away from him but Frank did not heed the warning. The suspect told police that Frank continued to approach him and he suspected that Frank was going to harm him as he reached for his waist.

He said that to protect himself, he whipped out his Rambo knife and stabbed Frank before running away. ‘Terra’ said he threw the weapon in someone’s yard in Riverview which was later retrieved.