Miner killed, brother injured after tree falls in mining pit

Dec 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old miner was on Monday killed and his brother severely injured after a tree fell on them while in a mining pit at Kupang Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
The dead man has been identified as Ravin Moses of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. His injured sibling, Shane Moses, is currently hospitalized at the Suddie Public Hospital.
According to police, the fatal accident took place around 10:45hrs while the brothers and their co-workers were working on an eight-inch land dredge.
The dredge owner told police that one his employees was clearing land with an excavator close to the mining pit when the accident occurred. Reports are that the employee operating the excavator was attempting to fell a tree away from the mining pit when the machine suddenly “cut off”. As a result, the tree fell into the mining pit where the Moses’ brothers and their co-workers were working. The duo was pinned.
Their co-workers rushed to their aid, pulling them from under the fallen tree but Ravin had already died. His severely injured brother was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was admitted and is being treated.
Investigations are ongoing.
