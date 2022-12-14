Lawyer, barber found dead in apparent murder/suicide

Kaieteur News – A young couple was on Tuesday found shot to death in what appeared to be a murder/ suicide in their Nissan X-Trail at Clay Brick Road, Belle West, Canal Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Dead are 31-year-old Peter Charles, a barber, and his wife, Asasha Ramzan, a 30-year-old State Counsel with the Attorney General Chambers.

The couple was last seen alive around 07:00hrs and police believe that they were killed in a murder/suicide.

Reports are that Charles, shot and killed Ramzan before taking his own life. Their lifeless bodies were found in the driver’s seat and front passenger side of the vehicle. Kaieteur News understands that the doors were locked and police had to prise open the SUV to remove the bodies.

Crime scene investigators observed that Ramzan bore two gunshot wounds to the face and head while Charles’ body had a single gunshot underneath the chin. A .32 semi automatic pistol and four spent shells were recovered from the vehicle.

Family members and close friends were left in a state of shock after receiving the tragic news and are still clueless about what might have led to Charles killing his wife and then taking his own life.

The couple had gotten married four months ago. However, some speculate that they might have developed “relationship problems” in their marriage.

One of the couple’s friends, Rama Persaud posted on Facebook, “…We shared a long relationship never would I have ever dream you were having problems in your relationship. I’m so sorry this happen this way which is not the right way… May both of your soul rip and may the family be guided through this terrible time … rip my friend Peter Charles (Rat) and rip Sasha Ramzan”

Another friend, Nigel Hardatt posted, “Peter Charles this hurt my friend. Sorry I didn’t reply to your message last night bro. RIP”

Meanwhile the Attorney General, Anil Nandlall in a statement said that Ramzan graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School in 2020 and was admitted to bar November that same year.

She has been working as a State Counsel with the Attorney General’s Chambers since then and was described as “a confident, hardworking, able, and driven attorney-at-law”.

“ Ms. Ramzan brought the highest levels of professionalism and proficiency to every matter in which she was involved, and was concerned especially about the plight of the ordinary Guyanese”, stated AG Nandlall.

Nandlall added too that Ramzan had also worked closely with the General Register Office (GRO), providing legal advice on a ready basis to the Registrar on a variety of legal matters”.

“Asasha” he stated, “will be remembered by her colleagues as energetic, focused and ambitious in all of her professional pursuits. Her dedication to her work is a hallmark of her tenure at the Chambers, for which she stands recognized”.