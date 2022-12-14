GAWU and GuySuCo ink pact for 8% pay hike

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) on Tuesday signed an updated Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) paving the way for sugar workers to benefit from improved pay and other conditions of work.

The agreement was arrived at after several meetings between the parties over the past few weeks, GAWU said in a press release.

Through the agreement reached with the Corporation, sugar workers on the payroll will receive an eight (8) percent wage/salary increase retroactive to January 01, 2022. Also, arising from the discussions between the parties, workers will benefit from improved allowances and benefits which are also retroactive to the beginning of the year. The agreement also caters for appropriate adjustments to pay scales and other piece rates in keeping with the across-the-board improvement. The GAWU and the GuySuCo have also agreed to improvements in some issues regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) which workers will benefit going forward.

In delivering brief remarks at the signing, GAWU’s President Seepaul Narine shared that the Union and the workers took into account the present constraints confronting the industry. He noted that the Union anticipated that improvements would be forthcoming arising from the investments into the industry. The Union’s President also expressed appreciation to the Government of Guyana, and in particular President Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet, for their support in paving the way for the agreement to be reached.

Mr. Narine shared that the Union was heartened to reach an agreement and though he noted that there were disagreements during the discussions, he felt that the mature and respectful exchanges served to enhance the relations between the parties. Similar sentiments were also expressed by GuySuCo’s Chief Industrial Relations Manager Deodat Sukhu who also expressed his appreciation to the Union’s team which he shared was objective and were able to engage in frank discussions.

Sugar workers will receive their retroactive payments on (Friday) December 16, 2022, when they receive their usual wages and salaries. GuySuCo has disclosed that the new rates-of-pay have been implemented and sugar workers have welcomed the improvements in conditions and pay levels. They have also expressed their appreciation to the Government for their assistance and recognize the efforts of the Administration to ensure that they are treated similarly to their colleagues in other sections of the State.