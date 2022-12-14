Every Guyanese must be a watchdog against corruption which might be increasing

Dear Editor,

As the world observed “International Anti-Corruption Day,” I am trying to balance the headlines, “Gov’t touts robust anti-corruption framework -as Guyana observes UN Anti-Corruption Day” (SN, Dec. 11, 2022) and “Western Diplomats call on Govt. to do more to root out corruption: …say those who take bribe, collude with criminals must be held accountable” (KN, Dec. 9, 2022). (So, who in the Government colluded with Mr. Su-Su?)

“The Government of Guyana…believes that one of the most effective pillars in the fight against corruption is openness, transparency, and accountability. Further, the Government of Guyana has taken several steps to enhance transparency and accountability as critical to good governance of the state, to prevent and combat corruption at all levels of public administration, and to have multi-agency coordinated anti-corruption policies and practices,” it declared.

However, while the Government gives itself an “A” grade, “Western Diplomats call on Govt. to do more to root out corruption: …say those who take bribe, collude with criminals must be held accountable.” I give the Government a failing grade for openness, transparency, and accountability. While no one has come up with any specific evidence of corruption, you can smell corruption in the air as lots of projects mean lots of opportunities for kickbacks and “SU-SU” deals. Lots of anecdotal evidence of “pay to play” and payoffs for shoddy work. For instance, there is a recent news story, “Questions raised as to how debarred contractor awarded 8 Region Nine contracts” (SN, Dec. 12, 2022). How was that possible? Most of the recent contracts awarded seem inflated in cost. Small projects are costing hundreds of millions and billions. Four miles of road cost $9 billion!What is the explanation for this headline:“Additional $520M to complete Good Hope Secondary where $840M was already spent” (KN, Dec. 10, 2022). Why? An extra $520 million is not small change. The news report has not explained why and what’s going on here. The Ministry must explain fully.

Government has failed to give teeth to the “Whistleblower laws” – Guyana’s Protected Disclosures Act 2018, which requires a Protected Disclosures Commission. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearings and Auditor-General’s reports highlight many irregular and corrupt activities, yet no one is going to jail or getting punished. So what good is Government’s boast that they have “anticorruption” frameworks when there is still so much ongoing malfeasance in our Governments (both PNC and PPP), as the PAC and Auditor-General reports have continuously revealed?(See article: “Don’t steal, the Government hates competition” – KN, Jan. 5, 2021).

A United Nations release stated, “The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development. At its core is the notion that tackling this crime is the right and responsibility of everyone, and that only through cooperation and the involvement of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime. States, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth alike all have a role to play in uniting the world against corruption.”

I call on the Government to enact the Protected Disclosures Commission right away if it is serious about tackling corruption. They must also enforce all anti-corruption provisions in existence. Corruption consumes us all, so we must all care and unite against corruption because it’s our wealth and our country. Wake up Guyana!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall