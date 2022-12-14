ENet backs Region 10 for One Guyana President’s Cup

– Pre-tournament favourite’s Region 4 in action tonight

Kaieteur News – After an entertaining opening night of the One Guyana President’s Cup on Sunday, the inaugural football tournament will continue tonight at the National Track and Field Centre with another double-header.

The night’s opening game will bring together Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Berbice) and Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice) at 18:00h, while the evening’s second encounter will see the star-studded Region 4 (Demerara/Mahaica) team playing their counterparts from Region 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) at 20:30h.

Wayne Dover, Assistant Coach of the Men’s National team, will have a cadre of players from the Golden Jaguars, with the likes of Chicago Fire FC forward, Omari Glasgow being in the line-up, Jeremy Garrett, goalkeeper Akel Clarke, Daniel Wilson and Sporting FC Curtez Kellman being part of the Region 4 team.

Meanwhile, ENet, formally known as E-Networks, announced their alliance with the Region 10 for the One Guyana President’s Cup.

President Irfaan Ali, said the tournament will see some of Guyana’s major corporations aligning their brand with each of the participating teams.

ENet, joining GTT (Region 9) as the second member of the Private Sector to be associated with one of the teams, expressed in a recent statement, “Success and sport are synonymous with Region Ten, and it was a welcomed honour to be supportive of grassroots sports in the region on a national journey.”

The investment is not just for sport; the only locally-owned telecommunications provider launched its 4G, 5G and OnFiber internet services in Linden late last year.

Decked in the orange colour of ENet, Region 10 is one of the favourites to reach the final four, who then battle for a spot in the finals set for January 1, 2023.

Player-maker, Tyric McAlister, expressed, “It is an honour to be supported by ENet,” and their aim is to play to the best of their abilities given the opportunities that await.

ENet is one of Guyana’s leading internet and Cable television providers and soon, the first 5G VoLTE cellular network in the country.

The One Guyana President’s Cup opened with Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) scoring a 5-4 victory against Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne), while Region 3 (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) hammered their way to a 6-0 win over Region 1 (Barima/Waini). (Rawle Toney)