De government deleting ‘renegotiation’ from de dictionary

Kaieteur News – It nah matter which side deh plucking star from. In the end, once we stay with dis oil deal, we are all going to get plucked.
De government bin seh how dem clawing back benefits fuh we. Dem claim how dem claw back more benefits in the form of penalties fuh flaring. But dem boys nah seeing dese benefits. It muss be disappear like Sue.
But now we hearing that when it comes to de Stabroek block, nutting nah gan change. But will anything ever change? De oil companies gat de right fuh de same terms if dem get access to other blocks.
So de Vee Pee better get he facts and focus right. By de time he ready fuh claw back substantial benefits, we goose gan done get plucked. De oil gan done and de money gan run.
De government so afraid of de American dat dem planning fuh tek de word renegotiate out of de dictionary. Dem claiming how dat word is now a cuss word in Guyana. Don’t be surprised if dem teachers are told not to use dat word in de classroom.
Is like when de Pee N Cee was in power, dem talk how yuh must not say someone is being fired. De right word is retrenchment. And if yuh get transfer, yuh get redeployed.
And when de lights come off in yuh house fuh eight hours per day, is nat blackout, is load shedding. Well nuff people shedding a lot of load and like dem want put dis round de necks of Guyanese.
Talk half. Leff half.
