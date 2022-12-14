Bike bandits jump fence to rob pensioner in yard

Kaieteur News – An elderly woman was attacked on Sunday and robbed at knifepoint of her chain and mobile phone by two masked motorbike bandits.

The incident which was caught on camera occurred at Shirley Field Ridley Square. Police said that the elderly woman was sitting on her verandah when two men approached her yard on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider, armed with a knife and wearing a facemask, jumped into the woman’s yard and attacked her. He snatched her chain and mobile phone. The bandit also searched the woman’s handbag that was near to her for valuable items. It is unclear if the bandit stole anything from the bag.

After stealing the items, the bandit scaled the fence and made good his escape on the motorcycle with his waiting accomplice.

Meanwhile, residents of Shirley Field were shocked to hear of the incident. One resident said, “We have not had a robbery in years”.

Many said they are afraid to venture outside at nights because of the incident and will take precautionary measures to protect themselves from bandits.