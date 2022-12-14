Bike bandits jump fence to rob pensioner in yard

Latest update December 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – An elderly woman was attacked on Sunday and robbed at knifepoint of her chain and mobile phone by two masked motorbike bandits.
The incident which was caught on camera occurred at Shirley Field Ridley Square. Police said that the elderly woman was sitting on her verandah when two men approached her yard on a motorcycle.
The pillion rider, armed with a knife and wearing a facemask, jumped into the woman’s yard and attacked her. He snatched her chain and mobile phone. The bandit also searched the woman’s handbag that was near to her for valuable items. It is unclear if the bandit stole anything from the bag.
After stealing the items, the bandit scaled the fence and made good his escape on the motorcycle with his waiting accomplice.
Meanwhile, residents of Shirley Field were shocked to hear of the incident. One resident said, “We have not had a robbery in years”.
Many said they are afraid to venture outside at nights because of the incident and will take precautionary measures to protect themselves from bandits.
Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall
Dec 14, 2022– Local teams to invade the pitch Kaieteur News – Tonight, the local teams participating in the 2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament will showcase their talents to the invitees, as the third...
Dec 14, 2022
Dec 14, 2022
Dec 14, 2022
Dec 13, 2022
Dec 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – People ask me all the time, in person, through email correspondence, and in the call-in section of... more
Kaieteur News – This present situation with illegal vending was long in the making. Unlawful vending has been encouraged... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]