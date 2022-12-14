2022 Goodwill Tournament starts tonight

– Local teams to invade the pitch

Kaieteur News – Tonight, the local teams participating in the 2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament will showcase their talents to the invitees, as the third edition of the event kicks off with a double header, which is scheduled to commence at 17:00 hrs at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Winner of the Petra organised, GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers League, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), spring into action against the defending champion, Annai Secondary School, as the two sides meet in the first match.

After that, GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers runner up, Golden Grove, face off with Desrey Fox (Waramadong) Secondary in the feature from 19:00 hrs.

On Friday, December 16, CWSS leap into action in the first match once again as they meet SVB Academy of Suriname at 17:00 hrs. The match scheduled to unfold after features the Trinidadian team, St. Benedict’s College, and Waramadong battling from 19:00 hrs.

On Sunday, December 18, the group stage concludes with matches five and six; St. Benedict’s face Golden Grove from 17:00 hrs, while Annai and SVB Academy thrash it out from 19:00 hrs.

After that, the top two finishers from the two groups advance to the semi-final round on Tuesday, December 20, while the third place showdown and finale unfolds three days later. Both days have matches scheduled to kick off at 17:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs.

St. Benedict’s College arrived in Guyana yesterday afternoon, just before the captains and coaches met at the main sponsor’s headquarters on Vlissingen Road.

This tournament promises to be an intriguing one with the teams in the hunt for glory all being in the dark about the ability of the other, except for the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers League teams.

However, they have all staked their chances of advancing on the preparatory stages and ability to execute on game day.

This Petra-organised Tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sports, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverage Inc. and Demerara Life, with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.