Vendors in front GPHC given final warning to move

Kaieteur News – Government has issued a final notice to vendors who are occupying spaces along New Market Street, between Thomas and East Streets, to remove all erected makeshift stalls, sheds, carts, caravans, motor vehicles, and other receptacles used for vending.

These vendors, according to the previous notice have been impeding the smooth flow of traffic in the vicinity of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the main public health institution in the country, the Ministry of Public Works said. The Ministry of Public Works added that it would have served ‘Violation Notices’ prior, giving the Vendors seven days to vacate the area.

“Vendors are being reminded that the seven-day period has expired and teams from the Ministry will begin the removal process today, Monday, December 12, 2022,” the notice sated. According to the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, has reiterated that this type of illicit activity can no longer be tolerated as vending in this area is causing serious traffic hazards and congestion.

“Health and safety must be a priority for all Guyanese, we have to try harder and we have to be conscious of what is right practice and what is a wrong practice, there are times ambulances and other emergency vehicles will be trying to enter the gates at GPHC and from the vehicles parking indiscriminately, to these vending stalls taking up the parapets in its way, we cannot allow this to continue,” Minister Edghill noted.

The New Market Street Vendors are urged to remove all makeshift stalls, sheds, carts, caravans, or other receptacles used for vending or have these removed by the Ministry’s team. With the latter choice, the Ministry will not be responsible for any damage or loss when these encumbrances are removed. The Minister of Public Works, and by extension the Government of Guyana is urging full compliance with the order to ensure an uninterrupted process.