Terrance Ali National Open Boxing Championship returns this Friday

Event gets interesting as cash incentives online for top finishers

Kaieteur News – With just less than five days remaining, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrance Ali National Open Boxing Competition returns to competition at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The GBA National Open Boxing Championship set to return on Friday 16th December for three nights of boxing action after a two-year hiatus due to the recent COVID 19 pandemic.

This competition would be not only be the last statuary competition for the year, but also historic one for us here in Guyana and the entire English speaking Caribbean because for the first time in history Elite fighters winning Gold, Silver or Bronze medals will be given monetary prizes.

Kaieteur News spoke with the President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle and he confirmed that, “The GBA are following the footsteps of International Boxing Association (IBA) whereby they will be allocating monetary prizes to the winner of Gold Silver and Bronze medals. This first-rate initiative is surely a plus for the competition and fans will definitely see an increase to the level of boxing in Guyana.

The GBA presumes that, there will be over 50 boxers on display in this year’s competition. Athletes will be emanating out of; Republican boxing gym, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pace and Power gym, Young Achievers gym, Pocket Rocket, Rose Hall Jammers and Vergenoegen Boxing gym, Guyana Defence Force, also on the international side of things, we expect two female fighters coming from Trinidad by Wednesday, also Suriname has already confirmed two fighters. Be there to catch every punch.”

Who will be the greatest pound for pound boxer and who will walk away with bragging rights for a year?

This esteemed event promises to be three nights of fistic fury among some of the best local boxers. The general consensus coming out of the various gyms: all fighters are geared and ready to entertain the Gymnasium crowds.

According to Terrance Poole the GDF coach, “The guys are in high-spirits, anxiously waiting to compete in the year’s competition.” He also stated, “Fans can come out and witness lots of fireworks from my boxers. See the likes of AMBC Elite middleweight bronze medalist ‘Dynamite’ Desmond Amsterdam, also the lightweight champion Colin Lewis and triple super heavyweight champion Troy Glasgow and the others guys gunning for supremacy. All my fighters are ready to defend and continue where they left off,” said the unfazed Poole.

Deemed the “holy grail” of amateur boxing in Guyana, the fighters await the ‘much anticipated’ start to competition despite the unprompted pause to competition in 2019. Be there to witness some of the most prominent boxers showcasing their dominance and zeal in the ring.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) received top honours in 2019, winning eight out of eleven finals and also carting off with their 19th consecutive Best Gym award at the last National Open Boxing Championship. Will the GDF retain the Best Gym award or will history be made at the National Gymnasium?

Action begins at 17:00hrs on 16th to 18th December, 2022 at the National Gymnasium. Weigh-in happens action is Thursday 15th December.