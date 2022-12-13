SVB Academy arrives, St Benedict’s lands today

KFC Goodwill Tournament…

– Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverage Inc. hop onboard

Kaieteur News – The first of two invitees for the Petra organised KFC Goodwill Tournament has arrived with the other expected after noon, today.

SVB Academy out of Suriname landed in Guyana on Sunday while St. Benedict’s College from Trinidad and Tobago, are expected to touchdown at the Ogle International Airport at 14:00 hrs.

The Surinamese team has already pounced on the opportunity to execute a training session at the GFF National Training Centre at Providence while the Twin Island team will have at least one session before they both spring into action on December 16.

According to the organisers, the two Hinterland teams, defending champions, Annai Secondary, and Desrey Fox Secondary (Waramadong), are already in Georgetown for the five-day tournament.

The other two teams, GuyOil League champion and runner up, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWSS) and Golden Grove, complete the tournament team roster.

Ahead of the commencement, Golden Grove, St. Benedict’s and Desrey Fox were drawn in Group A, while CWSS, SVB Academy and Annai were drawn in Group B.

On Wednesday, the third edition of the tournament kicks off at the designated venue, Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue, with the four local teams going head-to-head.

At 17:00 hrs the opening match gets underway as CWSS oppose Annai then Golden Grove collide with Desrey Fox in the other showdown from 19:00 hrs.

The second day will see CWSS springing into action in the first match once again as they meet SVB Academy at 17:00 hrs. The match that follows features St. Benedict’s College and Waramadong battling from 19:00 hrs.

On Sunday, December 18, the group stage concludes with matches five and six; St. Benedict’s face Golden Grove from 17:00 hrs while Annai and SVB Academy thrash it out from 19:00 hrs.

After that, the top two finishers from the two groups advance to the semi-final round on Tuesday, December 20, while the third place showdown and finale unfolds three days later. Both days have matches scheduled to kick off at 17:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs.

More support…

The tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sports and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

However, more support continues to flow in with Trophy Stall and Guyana Beverage Inc. being the latest entities to come onboard with Petra.

Yesterday, proprietor of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, handed over a huge quantity of medals and trophies to the organiser, while GBI were announced as the official beverage provider for the tournament.