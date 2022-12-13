Latest update December 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

‘Scrawly’ gets 14 years for killing ‘Chicken’

Dec 13, 2022

Kaieteur News – Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall on Monday sentenced Hemraj Bramdeo known as ‘Rickey Scrawly’ to 14 years imprisonment for the 2016 killing of Dellon Bradford called ‘Chicken.’

In November, when Bramdeo of Back Street Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arraigned before Justice Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court for murder, he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Jailed, Hemraj Bramdeo

The man admitted that on March 23, 2016, at Skull City, Patentia, WBD he unlawfully killed Dellon Bradford.

The Judge started Bramdeo’s sentence at 21 years and then made a one-third deduction for his early guilty plea. As such, Bramdeo will spend 14 years for the crime. Notably, the Judge also ordered that the time Bramdeo spent on remand from November 2017 be deducted from his sentence.

The State was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Muntaz Ali while Bramdeo was represented by Attorney-at-Law, George Thomas.

According to reports, 25-year-old Bradford, of Skull City, Patentia, who was intoxicated at the time, was reportedly stabbed to death after he physically assaulted Bramdeo’s daughter.

It was reported that when Bramdeo saw Bradford assaulting his daughter he intervened and this led to him stabbing Bradford to the back, stomach and armpit.

Bramdeo had reportedly chased Bradford for some distance before the injured man collapsed and uttered to nearby witnesses “Is Scrawly juk me.”  Bradford was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital before he was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed.

