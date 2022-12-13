Region 9 in ‘goal spree’ thrilling win over Region 6

– Region 3 dominates Region 1

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The first-of-its-kind, One Guyana President’s Cup officially kicked off on Sunday evening at the National Track and Field Centre, where Regions 3 and 9 chalked up wins and became the first teams to cash in on the lucrative football tournament.

According to the tournament’s prize structure, for every win in the group stage, teams will pocket $200,000, and Regions 3 and 9 set the tone for what might be a goal-infested inaugural competition.

In the first match, Region 9, backed by telecommunications giants, GTT, saw their players answering the call to put the hinterland teams in a position to advance out of Group A when they put away Region 6 (5 – 4) in a nine-goal-thriller.

The second game saw the home side, Region 3, cruising to a lopsided 6 – 0 victory over Region 1.

REGION 9 VS REGION 6

Watched on by President Irfaan Ali, other Ministers of Government and sponsors, the players from the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo area hung on in the ‘rodeo’ of a match with Region 6 to sit on top of a crucial Group A.

Stephen McDonald, who plays for the Tabatinga Football Club in the Rupununi, carried the bulk of his team’s scoring, registering the tournament’s first hat-trick. One of those three goals turned out to the winning shot for Region 9.

The East Berbice/Corentyne team played from behind most of the game, with Region 9 using McDonald and national youth player Matrim Martin to fuel their attack.

The strategy paid off, especially with Region 6 coach forcing Golden Jaguars defender, Kevin Layne, to play in the defensive central midfield position. Layne usually plays the centre-back position.

Region 9 players capitalized on the coach’s decision, as McDonald ran riot down the middle, scoring in the 5th and 7th minutes of the game to push his side up 2-0.

Sherral Daniels (21’) made it 3 – 0, but Leonardo Adams pulled one back for Region 6 side.

Slingerz FC forward Martin, who had a good showing in the game, extended the lead for Region 9 in the 38th minute. But, just on the stroke of half-time, Keon Williams found the net to end the first stanza with Region 9 still in control 4 – 2.

Meanwhile, a tactical shift by Region 6 saw Layne moving to his customary centre-back position. That move changed the complexion of the game changed in favour of the Berbicians.

Layne marshalled his defence and was pivotal in keeping Region 9 from making any productive run at goal, while up front, Region 9 stormed back in the game to even the score through Dane Johnson (62’) and Allista Williams (84’).

The game was heading to a draw, and both teams aiming to share the $200,000 spoils, but Region 9 got selfish.

McDonald scored his hat-trick goal just before the sound of Sherwin Johnson’s ‘fox-40’ to secure the entertaining win for Region 9.

REGION 3 VS REGION 1

It was an uninspiring performance from the Barima/Waini men, who were also overwhelmed by the Essequibo Islands/West Demerara side.

The Group B match offered little to talk about; most of the ball was played in Region 3’s half.

If anything else, Coach Bilal Nantambu will not be happy with the quality of finishing from his side, taking into consideration how loose the Region 1 defenders were in the game.

Malcolm Miggins had a double (32’, 85’), while Junior Redmon (42’), Trayon Bobb (47’), Captain Leo Lovell (56’) and Colwyn Adams (63’) accounted for the goals in the game.

The tournament will continue tomorrow at the same venue, where Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) will play Region 5 (Mahaica/Berbice) from 18 hrs 30 and pre-tournament favourite, Region 4 (Demerara/Mahaica) facing Region 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) from 20hrs 30.