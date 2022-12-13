MARAD signs $1.38B contract to remove wrecks from rivers

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works through the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) on Monday signed a $1.38B contract with Dutch company, Koole B.V for the removal of submerged wrecks and obstructions across the country.

The Dutch company is an international industrial and maritime service and solution provider that specialises in industrial demolition, remediation, wreck removal and maritime construction, the Ministry said in a Press Release.

The wreck removal project is expected to be completed within eight months and will cover the entrances to the Demerara, Berbice, Pomeroon, Waini, and Essequibo rivers, as well as off of the Coast in general.

Subject Minister, Juan Edghill, said that the project is extremely important as “The country is advancing and it is, therefore necessary for us to make our waterways safer for ships by removing these 17 wrecks quickly and efficiently.”

Director General of MARAD, Captain Stephen Thomas, said that some of the wrecks to be cleared existed since the mid-1900s. He said that Guyana’s ports were previously viewed as hazardous to seafarers. However, the clearance of these wrecks, along with the three (3) that were cleared earlier this year by Koole B.V. will allow the country’s ports to be of international acclaim.

The Ministry said the signing of the contract represents the Government’s thrust in developing and maintaining the sustainable use of our ocean and river resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean’s ecosystem referred to as the Blue Economy. The removal of these wrecks is key to port development in Guyana, in particular, the Vreed-en-Hoop Port and the Gas to Energy projects, the Ministry added.

Once completed, the wreck removal information will be submitted to the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) for similar removal from the navigation charts.

“These efforts are expected to garner renewed confidence for mariners and vessels that it is now very safe to navigate our waters. It will also significantly decrease the insurance risks posed to vessels calling on Guyana’s ports,” the press release said. Further, the Ministry said MARAD is invested in seeing all ports and port facilities in Guyana meet international standards.