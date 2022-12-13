Guyana’s Image is losing shine in the Middle East and with 112 Ambassadors in Kuwait

Dear Editor,

Esteemed Editor-in-Chief and Guyanese, Ambassador Dr. Shamir, has been maintaining ‘back channel’ contacts with the GCC Ruling Families and the Ambassadors in Kuwait, and am sharing these details, to enable improvements from the Government of Guyana and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Do care, hence this alert to all.

The President, Vice President, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Secretary are aware of the loss of good images at the Embassy in Kuwait, for the discontinuation of four programmes and three unethical items by THE PPP/C Government’s representative in Kuwait and most of the 112 Ambassadors in Kuwait are asking, why? why? why?

Recycling Program Discontinuation, which was used by Kuwait Ruling Families, Embassies, Businesses and Public, at no charge for Show Tell & Know” Guyana with over 200 Pictures on activities, UN 193 flags set on the Embassy’s Walls, including Islamic Development Bank President’s picture, which recorded the beginning of USD $900 Million Credit and Grant 2018/2022, all taken down, and placed in a box; Embassy’s Website with 235 pages, including 108 of 112 Ambassadors. Qatar’s Ruling Family who visited the Embassy and looked for a picture he saw on his visit at the Embassy’s website, which he found the page was deleted. Qatar Ruling Family asked for OK for the use of “Show, Tell & Know” at few of Qatar overseas Embassies, and OK was promptly given.

“Guinness World Record” for most stickers on a car, with 41,543 Unique Stickers, in the names of Guyana and Kuwait, for 50/25/9 >>> 3 Anniversaries with a World Record Project, with, Al Sabahs Ruling Families, Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministers, Governors, Ambassadors and Spouses. Kuwait Amiri Diwan supported Guyana’s 3 Anniversaries at their Kuwait Motor Town, for Brotherly & Sisterly Relations with Guyana. 50th Anniversary of Republic; 25 years of Diplomatic Relations between Guyana and Kuwait; and 9th. Anniversary of Embassy in Kuwait.

Car was 1 of 3 Cars’ Gifts to the Embassy and Amiri Diwan asked and was given the Guinness World Record Car for display at their museum. All in Kuwait and Globally were informed that the “ winning car” is in the names of Guyana and Kuwait and will be exhibited at Kuwait Motor Town (KMT). The PPP/C Representative in Kuwait, took the vehicle back, and removed the 41, 543 Unique Stickers. Consequently, Guyana’s Image in Kuwait and GCC Countries, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain & Omar, are at extremely low levels , for this “loss of face’, by the Guyana Embassy, in Kuwait.

The three unethical items , involves apartment rent, Diplomatic Visas, and neglect to inform Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by A ‘NOTE VERBALE’ and to all Ambassadors in Kuwait, that the Guyana Official at the Embassy, will be away from Kuwait, as Guyana’s New Ambassador to Qatar, which is the standard operating procedure, BUT was not done, and when Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs, found out, they phoned the official who was in Qatar, and within hours, the official returned to Kuwait, and Kuwait Embassy staff was told to lie to Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs, etc. etc. etc. The Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ministry staff are all aware of this gross Diplomatic error by Guyana.

ISLAMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK with two inaccuracies for Guyana on their website.

Government of Guyana top officials were informed in two emails on the two inaccuracies, which needs immediate correction at the Islamic Development Bank’s website for their 57 Member Nations, which is being viewed Globally.

Government of Guyana is actively working to attract Investments from Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, but these bad images by Guyana in Kuwait are known to them.

In the Islamic Culture, the 3 Keys are Relationships, SABR (Patience) and Respect and with all due respect, the PPP/C Government is failing badly, and time will tell, when, the Investments’ promises, are materialized. These countries are with highly qualified staff, and they do very thorough due diligences, peruse the nation’s media, social media, et al, to determine their final investments decisions.

It is hoped that the Government of Guyana, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will take steps to correct these seven items, as all Guyanese will benefit from adequate, truthful, and non-malicious representation in Kuwait and the GCC area.

Onward & Upward toward “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

Regards,

Professor Dr. Shamir A. Ally

Former Ambassador to Kuwait 2016-2020