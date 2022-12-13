Guyana U-13’s go down to Trinidad and Tobago in opener of bilateral/goodwill series

Kaieteur News – Guyana Under-13 boys went down to Trinidad and Tobago under-13 in the opening encounter of the Bilateral/Goodwill series played on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Match started in sunny conditions at 10:00hours. T&T, who sent Guyana into bat, made early inroads as opening bowler Tyler Ramroop made the early breakthrough when he bowled Ravid Fredericks for just 2 runs. Ramroop then sent back Ethan Elias without scoring, with the score on six. The Guyana boys lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually being dismissed for 43 in 26.4 overs. T&T’s bowling was led by Shaan Ramtahal, who finished with figures of 3 for 7 off 1.4 overs. Ramroop ended with match figures of 2 for 5 off 5 miserly overs; Brian Harricharan took 2 for 6 off 3 overs, while Mikaeel Ali, Raed Ali Khan and Jordan Julien had a wicket each.

A revised target of 38 was set due to rain stoppage, and T&T reached the total in 10 overs with the loss of only one wicket. The wicket to fall was Captain and opening batsman Zakarriya Mohamed who stroked an entertaining 23 off just 27 balls. Guyana Captain Brandon Henry dismissed his counterpart with the score on 32.

The series includes four (4) One-Day, 40-Overs matches against the Trinidad and Tobago Under-13 team. Sunday’s game marks the first-ever Bilateral Under-13 tour to Guyana, initiated by the two board presidents, Bissoondyal Singh (GCB) and Azim Bassarath (TTCB). It is expected that the Guyana boys will givea better showing in the remaining matches. The three (3) remaining matches will also be played at the stadium on December 13, 15 and 17.