Govt. announces adjustments in salary for healthcare workers

Kaieteur News – President, Irfaan Ali on Monday evening announced adjustments to salaries of several categories of healthcare workers, which he said demonstrated his administration’s commitment to the professionals in the sector.

The salary adjustments are in addition to 8% salary increase announced last month and will take effect from January 1, 2023, President Ali said during a televised address.

According to Ali, Medical Interns will now have a minimum salary of $200,000, Medical Officers will now have minimum salary of $300,000, Medical Officers of 1 year of post-employment will now earn a minimum of $351,204, while Medical Officers with two-year post employment will receive a minimum of $414,032.

Regarding Medical Officers, Ali said those with three years, their minimum salary will be adjusted to $446,160, while Specialist Doctors will now earn $450,000 minimum.

For Nurses, President Ali said Nurse Aides and Patient Care Assistants will now earn a minimum of $100,000, while Nursing Assistants will now earn $115,000. Midwives will now earn a minimum salary of $169,438, Staff Nurses will now earn $169,438 and Staff Nurses Midwives will now earn $195,000, according to President Ali.

The Guyanese Leader also addressed Allied Health Workers, announcing that Pharmacy Assistants will now earn a minimum of $100,000, Dental Aides and Lab Aides and Community Health Workers will now earn a minimum of $100,000. The President said Medex will now earn $200,000 minimum and Pharmacists will now earn $215,000. President Ali said over 5000 persons in the public health sector will benefit from the salary increases.