Elements at GECOM are complicit in support of the wrong doing of the Government

Latest update December 13th, 2022 12:56 AM
Dec 13, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
In a recent letter, I made the observation that GECOM, which had been media shy, had come alive. On this occasion, I am forced to comment on what occasions the lifting of GECOM`s veil of shyness.
Kaieteur News on Thursday, December 8, 2022 published an article: ‘GECOM agrees to use electronic fingerprinting at the place of poll ….’ The newspaper, on Friday, December 9, 2022 published another: ‘GECOM rules Local Govt. Minister has no power to demarcate boundaries’ These are two important matters on which GECOM had deliberated, but in its usual manner did not find it necessary to inform the public. However, when the media brought the matter to the public`s attention, GECOM rushed to give clarity and in so doing focused on the headlines of the articles rather than the content.
In reference to the second article, in its text, it is clearly stated that ‘Commissioners agreed that the Local Government Minister, does not have the power to demarcate constituency boundaries.’ That report is as accurate as any can be. GECOM`s release, however, found it necessary to clarify what are the powers of the Minister and concluded that ‘regarding the recently gazette orders of the Minister, in which he made changes to the existing Local Authorities Areas, and at the same time may have identified changes to those constituencies within the Local Authority Areas, … those changes made to the boundaries of the local areas, and any changes to the electoral divisions within those Local Authority Areas, are within the legal authority of the Minister.’
The clarification quoted above is but an attempt to blind the public`s eyes to the facts, and the infringements that have occurred. Imagine GECOM uses its rarely used privilege to blindfold the public. In this regard, the following should be noted.
What is obvious, is the complicity of elements in GECOM in support of the wrong doing of the Government and GECOM`s foray into the Press to obfuscate and buttress the wrong doing. These acts are also perpetrated at the level of the Commission, when questions are posed. This has been the case in relation to the configuration of the published voters` list.
In relation to the first article, the fact is that the Chairperson, by virtue of her vote, determined that electronic finger prints, as a means of identification at the place of poll, can be utilized as an alternative form of identification, subject to the outcome of a feasibility study.
Yours truly,
Vincent Alexander
