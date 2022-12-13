E-Networks rebrands as ENet – “Your Everything Network”

Kaieteur News – E-Networks on Monday announced that it has rebranded and shall now be called ENet as it prepares to make major moves in the telecommunications sector.

According to a statement issued by the company, the rebranding represents an important step in demonstrating the business’ commitment to constant improvement and fearlessness with respect to innovation.

Themed, “Your Everything Network”, ENet’s branding focuses on the company’s emerging reputation as Guyana’s premier full-service telecoms provider, subsequent to the announcement of the country’s first 5G Mobile network. ENet said that many of its customers refer to the entity by this new name since it is the country’s only 100 percent indigenous telecoms provider that has been responsible for changing the landscape of telecommunications in here.

Since its formation, and particularly since liberalisation, the company said it has consistently raised the bar by introducing innovative, world-class services at affordable prices, and bringing Guyana’s telecoms sector up to par after being neglected for the past 30 years.

The company also stated that the new, improved look is a precursor to the announcement of new services in the coming weeks.

The company also reassured its customers that it remains committed to its core values of integrity, performance, and excellence, and that it is proud to be a Guyanese company that continually impacts the market, using Guyanese skills.