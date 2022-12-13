$23M more to be spent on new $69M Wales Fire Station

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs will be spending an additional $23M on infrastructural works on the Wales Fire Station, West Bank Demerara (WBD) that is currently being constructed.

The original contract sum was $69M. Following competitive bidding for the project, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on its website revealed that a $23,925,513 contract has been awarded to NK Engineering Service to complete the infrastructural works. The project was estimated to cost $27.5M according to the Ministry’s Engineer.

The Contractor won the contract ahead of 15 others. Kaieteur News had reported that the new fire station which will benefit residents of Wales and surrounding communities on the WBD is being constructed by AYN Construction to the tune of $69,080,354. The new fire Station when completed will facilitate the expansion of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to the West Bank area and will house two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance.

During the contract signing back in June, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn had noted the importance of the fire station at Wales. He had explained that “Other than paying attention to some of the needs at Wales itself, we are cognizant of the impending construction of an industrial estate there, the gas-to-shore project and the resulting manufacturing and power engineering projects which will be at the footprint, so we want to be ahead of Wales.”

Meanwhile, along with the works for Wales Fire Station, NPTAB also awarded contracts for a number of other projects for that Ministry. VAS Global has been awarded a $21,525,987 contract to complete infrastructural works at the Providence Police Station. That police station was recently reconstructed by A.Orgasein and Sons Construction to the tune of $65,240,320.

Similarly, Builders Supply has been awarded a $19,518,425 contract to undertake infrastructural works to the recently built $59M Ruimveldt Police Station while K&J Persaud Construction Service was awarded an $82,997,400 contract to build a Police Station at Tuschen, Region Three.