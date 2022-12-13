2 Brazilians feared dead as wave topples boat in Mazaruni River

– 4 others, including Captain survive

Kaieteur News – Two Brazilian nationals are reported missing following a river mishap that occurred around Sunday morning in the vicinity of ‘Looking Glass Falls’ in the Mazaruni River.

The only names given for the two missing Brazilian nationals are ‘Japow’ and ‘Bartolomeu’, Police said in a Press Release. According to the Police, enquiries revealed that on Sunday at about 16:20 hrs, 27-year-old Assardo Adrian Savory, a Boat Captain of Five Miles Bartica went to the Bartica Police Station in the company of 52-year-old Juarez De Morais, a Brazilian Businessman of Providence, East Bank Demerara, 61-year-old Carlos Santos of Regent Street, Georgetown, and 21-year-old Dillon Perreira of 1421 Parika Village, East Bank Demerara.

Savory told Police that he was the Captain of a boat which left from Bartica Stelling, Essequibo River on Sunday morning and was en route to Poppy Show, Mazaruni River. Savory said with him in the boat at the time were Juarez De Morais, Carlos Santos, Dillon Perreira and the now missing Brazilians — Japow’ and ‘Bartolomeu’.

He stated that whilst navigating the river in the vicinity of the ‘Looking Glass Falls’, the boat came in contact with a strong wave which caused the bow of the boat to break off. As a result, everyone was tossed overboard. After being flung overboard, the two missing persons were not seen again.

Savory further told the Police that he, Dellon Perreira, Juarez De Morais, and Carlos Santos swam to safety and were rescued some two hours later by a passing boat. Efforts were made to locate the missing but without success. The survivors received injuries to their bodies and were escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital where they were all seen, examined, and later sent away. The Boat Captain is presently in custody at the Bartica Police Station assisting with investigations.