Trophy Stall supports GDA end of year tourney

Latest update December 12th, 2022 12:39 AM
Dec 12, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has supported the Georgetown Dominoes Association End-of-Year dominoes tournament which commenced yesterday at Transport Sports Club.
The free entry tournament has seen over 33 teams participated with the prizes as follows:- 1st prize $150,000…2nd prize $75000..3rd prize $50,000 and 4th prize $25,000 and trophies.
Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall has sponsored the first place trophy. Sunich wished the teams well while Barbara Marshall of GDA expressed gratitude to Sunich.
