Trophy Stall supports GDA end of year tourney

Dec 12, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has supported the Georgetown Dominoes Association End-of-Year dominoes tournament which commenced yesterday at Transport Sports Club.

Barbara Marshall accepts the trophy from Ramesh Sunich

The free entry tournament has seen over 33 teams participated with the prizes as follows:- 1st prize $150,000…2nd prize $75000..3rd prize $50,000 and 4th prize $25,000 and trophies.

Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall has sponsored the first place trophy. Sunich wished the teams well while Barbara Marshall of GDA expressed gratitude to Sunich.

 

 

Guyana gets the skin of the apple, Exxon eating the flesh!

