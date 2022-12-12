Trophy Stall supports GDA end of year tourney

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has supported the Georgetown Dominoes Association End-of-Year dominoes tournament which commenced yesterday at Transport Sports Club.

The free entry tournament has seen over 33 teams participated with the prizes as follows:- 1st prize $150,000…2nd prize $75000..3rd prize $50,000 and 4th prize $25,000 and trophies.

Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall has sponsored the first place trophy. Sunich wished the teams well while Barbara Marshall of GDA expressed gratitude to Sunich.