Rain has the final say as Port Mourant horserace meet called off 

Latest update December 12th, 2022 12:39 AM
Dec 12, 2022 Sports
Venue left in waterlogged state
Kaieteur News – Despite their best effort the organizers of the Port Mourant Turf Club Pre-Christmas Horse Meet were force to call off the event due to incessant rain fall in the area.
The venue, which is situated at Port Mourant Corentyne, Berbice, has been left in a waterlogged and muddy state and impossible to stage the horse race meet.
The event, which was pegged as a clash of the champions due to the number and class of animals that had taken entry, had seen over 50 horses taken entry.
Seven races were slated for the day with over $9M in cash and other incentives were up for grabs with Banks DIH Limited being one of the main sponsors.
The main event was open to all racehorses in Guyana for a whopping $2M and trophy complements of Banks DIH Limited.
Another big event on the day was for all West Indian bred horses in Guyana. The winner will take home a hefty $1M and trophy over 1mile.
The other events were for H and lower horses; Two years old Guyana and West Indian bred horses; J and lower horses; J non-starter and horses that placed second and lower in J3 non-starter/ earner events and one for K and L animals.
The organizers have not yet said if the event will be rescheduled or cancelled entirely.
(Samuel Whyte)
Dec 12, 2022Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel yesterday named a 14-member squad for the first two T20 Internationals against England Women. The...
Dec 12, 2022
Dec 12, 2022
Dec 12, 2022
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – People have a right to express their opinions. Viewpoints can be ignorant and stupid but freedom is... more
Kaieteur News – I do not know whether it is true that one commercial bank in Guyana charges a fee for encashing a cheque... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]