Rain has the final say as Port Mourant horserace meet called off

Venue left in waterlogged state

Kaieteur News – Despite their best effort the organizers of the Port Mourant Turf Club Pre-Christmas Horse Meet were force to call off the event due to incessant rain fall in the area.

The venue, which is situated at Port Mourant Corentyne, Berbice, has been left in a waterlogged and muddy state and impossible to stage the horse race meet.

The event, which was pegged as a clash of the champions due to the number and class of animals that had taken entry, had seen over 50 horses taken entry.

Seven races were slated for the day with over $9M in cash and other incentives were up for grabs with Banks DIH Limited being one of the main sponsors.

The main event was open to all racehorses in Guyana for a whopping $2M and trophy complements of Banks DIH Limited.

Another big event on the day was for all West Indian bred horses in Guyana. The winner will take home a hefty $1M and trophy over 1mile.

The other events were for H and lower horses; Two years old Guyana and West Indian bred horses; J and lower horses; J non-starter and horses that placed second and lower in J3 non-starter/ earner events and one for K and L animals.

The organizers have not yet said if the event will be rescheduled or cancelled entirely.

(Samuel Whyte)