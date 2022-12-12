Latest update December 12th, 2022 12:39 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rain has the final say as Port Mourant horserace meet called off 

Dec 12, 2022 Sports

Venue left in waterlogged state

Kaieteur News – Despite their best effort the organizers of the Port Mourant Turf Club Pre-Christmas Horse Meet were force to call off the event due to incessant rain fall in the area.

The venue, which is situated at Port Mourant Corentyne, Berbice, has been left in a waterlogged and muddy state and impossible to stage the horse race meet.

The event, which was pegged as a clash of the champions due to the number and class of animals that had taken entry, had seen over 50 horses taken entry.

Seven races were slated for the day with over $9M in cash and other incentives were up for grabs with Banks DIH Limited being one of the main sponsors.

The main event was open to all racehorses in Guyana for a whopping $2M and trophy complements of Banks DIH Limited.

Another big event on the day was for all West Indian bred horses in Guyana. The winner will take home a hefty $1M and trophy over 1mile.

The other events were for H and lower horses; Two years old Guyana and West Indian bred horses; J and lower horses; J non-starter and horses that placed second and lower in J3 non-starter/ earner events and one for K and L animals.

The organizers have not yet said if the event will be rescheduled or cancelled entirely.

(Samuel Whyte)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets the skin of the apple, Exxon eating the flesh!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies Women name squad for first two T20Is against England

West Indies Women name squad for first two T20Is against England

Dec 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel yesterday named a 14-member squad for the first two T20 Internationals against England Women. The...
Read More
Trophy Stall supports GDA end of year tourney

Trophy Stall supports GDA end of year tourney

Dec 12, 2022

Bent Street, Fruta Conquerors masterfully claim titles

Bent Street, Fruta Conquerors masterfully claim...

Dec 12, 2022

Rain has the final say as Port Mourant horserace meet called off 

Rain has the final say as Port Mourant horserace...

Dec 12, 2022

Morocco makes African history with 1-0 quarterfinal win over Portugal

Morocco makes African history with 1-0...

Dec 11, 2022

One Guyana President’s Cup Regional tournament starts tonight

One Guyana President’s Cup Regional tournament...

Dec 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]