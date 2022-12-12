Latest update December 12th, 2022 12:39 AM

Public contributions for a better Guyana

Dec 12, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – My fellow Guyanese, please answer the following question.  What will it take for you to:

1).  Stop littering?

2).  Stop spitting in public?

3). Stop Urinating in public?

4).  Stop being rude to fellow Guyanese?

5).  Stop using foul language in public?

6).  Stop blowing your vehicle horns loudly and constantly?

7).  Stop playing loud and offensive music?

8).  Stop expecting your neighbours to pick-up your garbage?

9).  Stop depending on fail City Council/NDC to clean your garbage, cut your parapet and remove it?

10). Stop putting businesses in residential areas and congesting the communities?

11). Stop failing your children?

1).  Start keeping your communities clean?

2).  Start doing the right things?

3).  Start being kind and respectful to all?

4). Start correcting others when you see wrong is being done without being offensive?

5). Start accepting correction and adapt quickly without being offended?

6). Start being an amazing neighbour and community leader?

7). Start inspiring others?

8). Start being a blessing to others?

9). Start holding government officials accountable?

10). Start to show pride where you live, work, etc.?

11). Start to set high standards for yourself?

Kindly send your responses to [email protected].  I am eager to read your answers, comments and suggestions.  Let’s see if we can help each other to make a difference to our country and to be good humans.

Kind regards,
Mich Lee

