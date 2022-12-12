Latest update December 12th, 2022 12:39 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police arrest quartet after finding gun, drugs at apartment building

Dec 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force Major Crimes Unit on Saturday arrested four persons- three men and a woman- after finding parcels of ganja and a Glock 9MM pistol inside of an apartment building at D Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The illegal gun and weed found at the Sophia apartment building

The investigators also believe that the suspects might also be connected to more parcels of ganja that were subsequently found underneath some stalls at Stabroek Market. Ranks showed up at the apartment building around 03:00hrs to conduct an intelligence-led operation. They reportedly entered one of the apartments located on the lower flat of the two-storey building occupied by a 24-year-old shopkeeper and his brother.

Inside one of the rooms, ranks discovered a multi-coloured haversack containing one Glock 9mm pistol loaded with four live 9mm rounds. Ranks also found 19 more .32 rounds of ammunition inside of the haversack along with seventeen transparent plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. One of the persons arrested reportedly claimed ownership of the illegal items found in the haversack but both were arrested. Before leaving the building, the investigators searched another apartment occupied by a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman and found a black plastic bag containing more ganja. They too were arrested and taken into custody with the two brothers. Cops also confiscated a black CG motorcycle that was found in the yard. The total amount of ganja found at the building was 528 grams. Investigators later found 393 grams more stashed underneath some stalls at Stabroek Market area.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets the skin of the apple, Exxon eating the flesh!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies Women name squad for first two T20Is against England

West Indies Women name squad for first two T20Is against England

Dec 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel yesterday named a 14-member squad for the first two T20 Internationals against England Women. The...
Read More
Trophy Stall supports GDA end of year tourney

Trophy Stall supports GDA end of year tourney

Dec 12, 2022

Bent Street, Fruta Conquerors masterfully claim titles

Bent Street, Fruta Conquerors masterfully claim...

Dec 12, 2022

Rain has the final say as Port Mourant horserace meet called off 

Rain has the final say as Port Mourant horserace...

Dec 12, 2022

Morocco makes African history with 1-0 quarterfinal win over Portugal

Morocco makes African history with 1-0...

Dec 11, 2022

One Guyana President’s Cup Regional tournament starts tonight

One Guyana President’s Cup Regional tournament...

Dec 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]