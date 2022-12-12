Police arrest quartet after finding gun, drugs at apartment building

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force Major Crimes Unit on Saturday arrested four persons- three men and a woman- after finding parcels of ganja and a Glock 9MM pistol inside of an apartment building at D Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The investigators also believe that the suspects might also be connected to more parcels of ganja that were subsequently found underneath some stalls at Stabroek Market. Ranks showed up at the apartment building around 03:00hrs to conduct an intelligence-led operation. They reportedly entered one of the apartments located on the lower flat of the two-storey building occupied by a 24-year-old shopkeeper and his brother.

Inside one of the rooms, ranks discovered a multi-coloured haversack containing one Glock 9mm pistol loaded with four live 9mm rounds. Ranks also found 19 more .32 rounds of ammunition inside of the haversack along with seventeen transparent plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. One of the persons arrested reportedly claimed ownership of the illegal items found in the haversack but both were arrested. Before leaving the building, the investigators searched another apartment occupied by a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman and found a black plastic bag containing more ganja. They too were arrested and taken into custody with the two brothers. Cops also confiscated a black CG motorcycle that was found in the yard. The total amount of ganja found at the building was 528 grams. Investigators later found 393 grams more stashed underneath some stalls at Stabroek Market area.