New $150M gas station proposed for Vreed-en-Hoop

Kaieteur News – Environmental authorization is being sought for the construction of a new $150 million gas station at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, to service the demand for fuel in this area, given its rapid increase in motorized transport, as a result of ongoing development in the Region.

The developers, Phillip and Corrina Singh in collaboration with RUBIS, have submitted a summary of the proposed project to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), seeking approval to commence construction works.

According to the document, published on the EPA’s website, the gas station will be located on a current vacant plot of land measuring 0.3514 acres in size and described as Lots 114 and 115 of Block ‘A’ Pln. Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara. The site is located north of and along the New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop in an area characteristic of a mixed land use development pattern. Access is directly from the Public Road.

The developers are seeking to install an underground dieseline tank, with a capacity of 6,000 gallons, an underground gasoline tank, with a capacity of 8,000 gallons and an aboveground kerosene tank, with a capacity of 3,000 gallons. The project will also require the construction of a backcourt building to house offices and a facility for the sale of vehicle parts and lubricants.

They estimate the capital investment for the project to be around $150 million. Upon its completion, the project is expected to employ five persons full-time.

Meanwhile, it was explained that manageable amounts of solid waste are expected from the operations which will be stored in receptacles and disposed of off-site by a private waste disposal service provider. “Any waste oily substances will be channelled to the oil/water separator before discharge into the existing drainage system in order to prevent contamination of water in drainage channels,” the developers noted.

As it regard the protection of its fuel tanks, the investors explained that the underground fuel tanks will be painted with anti-corrosive protective paint and fitted with spill and overfill protection and also a leak detection system. Its aboveground tank will also be painted with anti-corrosive paint and covered with a roof. Vent pipes will be installed to channel any fumes into the atmosphere. Additionally, a bund wall will be constructed to trap any accidentally leaked fuel.

“All underground piping leading from fuel tanks to the fuel dispensers will be secured in a concrete encasement,” the developers assured. They also pointed out that fire prevention systems as stipulated by the Guyana Fire Service will be installed, which will include the positioning of portable fire extinguishers and fire buckets at critical points around the facility.

The EPA has not yet granted its approval for the project. In a notice from the agency dated November 23, 2022, the EPA said the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA); however, persons who may be affected by the proposed project may lodge an appeal against its decision within 30 days of the publication of the notice. Appeals should be addressed to the Chairman of the Environmental Assessment Board or sent via email to [email protected].