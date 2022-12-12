Latest update December 12th, 2022 12:39 AM

Gunman drops weapon, flees from cops

Dec 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – Police are hunting a gunman who on Sunday ran away leaving his illegal firearm behind, after patrol ranks pulled-up in front of a bar located at Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The illegal gun left behind by the gunman.

According the police, the man was standing in front of the bar around 02:30hrs with the gun in his hands when the ranks arrived.

When he saw them approaching, he reportedly jumped over a fence with the weapon still in his hands and disappeared.

However, while ranks were searching the area to find him, they soon discovered that he had left the weapon behind and made good his escape.

They stumbled upon a pink cap he was seen wearing and inside it they found the gun loaded with three live rounds.

Police have since taken possession of the weapon as they continue their search for the suspect.

 

 

 

 

 

 

