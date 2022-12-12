Good Intent man busted with stolen items, weed

Kaieteur News – Ranks on Saturday busted a man in Good Intent with suspected stolen items and over 80 grams of ganja stashed in a house at Belle on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

Police reported that the bust was made between o4:00 and 07:30hrs during a raid carried out by ranks in the community.

As they were conducting their operation, a man was spotted running away from a house and ranks chased after him.

He was eventually cornered and captured. Ranks took him back to the house and searched the place in his presence.

They found the weed in a large black plastic bag and some items they believe to be stolen.

The items were identified as two music boxes and two DVD players.

Police have since detained the man at the Wales Police Station as they process him for court.