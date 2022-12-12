Farmer found dead in Alness trench

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old farmer from Alness Village Corentyne Berbice was on Sunday found dead in a trench located along the race course street in the said village.

Dead is Burnette Grey, a livestock and rice farmer. According to his reputed wife Althea Pearson, Grey was at her house on Saturday around 4:00pm. She said he had left to go down to the back dam. She said at the time she was leaving, she told Grey to sit on her mother’s step and that she will return soon. “I told him wait and sit on my mother step and that I was coming back and I left and go away and look after the stock and when I come back, he wasn’t there and my mother said she saw when he leave the yard,” Pearson disclosed.

Pearson said she did not hear or see Grey for the entire Saturday night but on Sunday, she got up around 6:00 am to look for him. She added that she ventured to his aunt’s house where he usually visits but he was not there and the aunt indicated that she did not see him. It was while she was making her way along the race course street that she saw his body in the trench and she raised an alarm. The neighbours came out to assist in pulling the body out of the trench. Police were subsequently contacted. “He was a good person; we do farming together; we graze stock together,” the reputed wife said. An investigation is underway.