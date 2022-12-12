Drunk men detained after trying to fight way into bar

Latest update December 12th, 2022 12:39 AM
Dec 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two shirtless drunk men were detained on Saturday evening by police for disorderly behaviour, after they attempted to fight their way into a bar at Meten-meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
The commotion at the bar erupted around 23:00hrs and was so loud that it disturbed neighbours close by. Someone even reported hearing what sounded like gunshots being fired.
However, according to police, there was no gunplay, just two drunken men behaving disorderly and creating a ruckus.
Kaieteur News was told that the men had turned up at the bar and had wanted to enter without shirts, but the owners refused to let them in.
The refusal annoyed them and they started to curse loudly and tried to fight their way in. Bouncers managed to keep them out, but things started to get out of control and the police had to be called in.
When the cops arrived the men continued their disorderly behaviour, but the policemen managed to get them control and took them away, so that the other patrons at the bar could continue to enjoy their evening without incident.
The men were both released on bail after they sobered up.
