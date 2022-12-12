Bill for single window processing of construction plans set for passage in National Assembly

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is moving ahead with plans to implement a single window system for processing construction plans with the presentation of the Planning and Development Single Window System Bill of 2022 to the National Assembly.

During a recent sitting of the National Assembly, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal presented the Bill that caters to the establishment of a single window electronic processing system to increase business efficiency, as the housing and construction industries are expanding rapidly.

The Minister reiterated the need for clear timelines and enhancement of accountability and transparency, noting that the current system is primarily paper-based.

He said the reform is necessary with respect to legislative amendments and streamlining procedures, so that processing time for planning and building permits is reduced, as Guyana is now poised for economic take-off.

The Bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the Planning Oversight Committee, to define the functions of the committee, and to centralize functions relating to land use preparation and development and for matters associated with it.

Back in October, Minister Croal highlighted that the government acknowledged the increased demands for building permits and other services by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

He said that the ministry will also transition from paper-based to computerized records. The implementation of the single window system forms part of the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment and improve the ease of doing business, through an electronic portal that allows investors to submit planning and building permits, and check the status of the permits from anywhere in the world.

Once the Legislation is in place, it will significantly reduce the time it takes to complete a transaction as well as steps within the transaction, standardize application forms and checklists, among other things.

“The Ministry of Housing and Water through CH&PA and GWI is facing greater demand for its services. As you are aware, not only do we provide subsidized housing, CH&PA for example issues approvals and building permits for commercial and industrial purposes as well as executes town and country planning by way of zoning for residential, commercial, and industrial areas,” Minister Croal had explained.

He added, “As a result, there is a tremendous need for us to provide these services more efficiently, that is, we must reduce the time taken to conduct business with the Ministry.”

The Ministry has already created an online portal that allows house lot applicants to upload their applications or update their information from the comfort of their homes as part of the overarching plan to digitise the system.