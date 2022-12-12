Bent Street, Fruta Conquerors masterfully claim titles

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament…

– Nobrega rides away Luminous A&M MVP prize

Kaieteur News – A scintillating evening of rivalry concluded the third edition of the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament on Saturday as Bent Street and Fruta Conquerors destroyed the opposition to win the Men’s and Women’s titles, respectively, at the National Gymnasium.

Fruta Conquerors were the first to secure tournament glory when they steamrolled Tiger Bay, 11 – 2, to cart off with the $200,000 incentive. Conquerors’ Jessica Teasdale was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) while the runner up side had to settle for $100,000.

Teasdale drew first blood for her side in the second minute then followed up with goals in the 19th and 29th minutes to complete a hat-trick. Her teammate, Jalade Trim, turned in an aggressive helmet-trick as she scored in the 7th, 10th, 24th and 29th minutes.

Sandra Johnson (13’, 14’, 24’) accounted for a hat-trick of goals in Conquerors’ score line while Hasha Holder (22’) was the holder of the other goal for the eventual victors. Afena Baptiste (6’) and Nina John (18’) were Tiger Bay’s only scorers.

Police easily secured the third place trophy and $50,000 incentive that accompanied it when GT Panthers failed to show up for their bout. Panthers will have to settle for the fourth place prize of $25,000.

Men’s Division…

In the Men’s Tournament, Stabroek Ballers dominated the third place showdown with Gold is Money to win, 6 – 1. It all went Stabroek Ballers’ way on Saturday as Henry Sampson gained the lead for his side in the first minute.

Aboagye Da Costa then struck twice in the sixth minute to make it a three-possession match before Jamal Bristol found the back of the net in the 12th minute. With a four-goal deficit, Dextroy Adams was able to pull one back for Gold is Money in the 20th minute – a consolation goal.

Sampson completed his brace in the 22nd minute while Mark Jhalu was successful in the 31st minute to account for the winning side’s final goal. The victorious effort meant Ballers walked away with the $200,000 third prize while the opposition had to settle for the $100,000 prize.

A fruitful team effort led Bent Street to a massive, 8 – 4, victory over Future Stars in the Men’s final and the $500,000 top prize. Unfortunately, Future Stars had to settle for the $300,000 runner-up prize.

An own goal by Future Stars’ Jaeel Harlinton got Bent Street the early lead but Tyrese Dennis struck in the sixth minute to level the scores once again. Five minutes later, William Europe regained the lead for his team then Clive Nobrega doubled it in the 13th minute.

Omari Glasgow struck in the 19th and 33rd minutes, Daniel Wilson secured a 31st minute goal while Nobrega returned in the second half with goals in the 27th and 40th minutes to complete his hat-trick.

A late surge from Future Stars saw them acquire goals from Raushawn Ritch (35’, 39’) and Jamal Cozier (36’), but it was a little too late to stage a recovery in the fast paced encounter.

Nobrega was then awarded the Luminous Automotive & Motors’ MVP prize, a new 49cc motorcycle, with additional incentives.

Meanwhile, lucky fan Sheikh Khudadin with ticket number 61 was the one to ride away the other Luminous Automotive & Motors’ motorcycle, while Patrick Williams, holder of ticket 61, won the $10,000 MVP Sports gift voucher.