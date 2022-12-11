Latest update December 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Two year prison sentence for Essequibo man who caused death by dangerous driving

Dec 11, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old Airy, Essequibo Coast Taxi Driver was on Friday sentenced to two years in prison after he was found guilty of the September 15, 2022 death of 63-year-old, Ameer Ali.

Ganesh Choonilall was charged with causing death by dangerous driving charge, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to render assistance to an injured person.

Choonilall was also fined $20,000 for failing to stop after an accident, and failing to render assistance to an injured person when he appeared virtually from prison before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court.

On September 15, 2022 Choonilall was driving motorcar PWW 2293 when he hit Ali on the Adventure Public Road, Essequibo Coast. The taxi driver fled the scene without rendering assistance to the 63-year-old man and left behind a broken mirror which bore his vehicle’s registration number.

He was tracked and arrested the following day and has been behind bars since his initial court appearance.

Morocco makes African history with 1-0 quarterfinal win over Portugal

