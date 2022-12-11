The IGG – A cultural relevance

Kaieteur News – The importance and relevance of sport is a question that can often create or spur a subjective answer. Is it simply an avenue for competitive personal and/or collective conquest, or a platform to bridge differences, and forge a common unity amongst dissimilar societies?

The latter half of the aforesaid question seems apt, even more human, as a genuine answer to this surprisingly common enquiry. In Guyana, the issue of the relevance of sports often comes to the forefront.

A localized query, the proverbial microscope for analysis of this subject matter, is fixated on the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG), and whether it’s significant in this day and age.

The IGG, which concluded days prior, was resuscitated following an absence of five years. First held in 1967, the event was customarily an annual affair, with the previous version, the 2017 edition, being hosted in Suriname.

Disciplines inclusive of Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Cycling, Swimming, and Athletics (Track and Field), are contested by the competing nations of French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname.

The 2022 edition, which was held late last month and was essentially a previous vow of President Irfaan Ali, was staged over the duration of three days. In excess of 433 athletes and officials, a record in the event’s history, participated in nine disciplines, which was also a first, and illustrated the Government of Guyana’s objective in resuscitating the tournament in the grandest of manner.

And why not? The IGG is of cultural significance, which is rooted in sport, education, and technological exchanges in an effort to forge stronger ties, trust, and overall unity between the respective nations, whose populace share historic resemblances. A true ‘One Guyana’ enterprise for obvious reasons.

As such, an expansion of this venture, should not only be expected but pursued by the respective national organizers, notably Guyana who were pivotal in its revival. Expansion must be a tenet of its future innovation.

Let’s think bigger picture; a statement attributed to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, is certainly appropriate if the long term vision of an internationally recognized tournament is to be attained, and the intended relevance is to be maintained.

Though Guyana finished 2nd overall, the restoration of the event, and the subsequent successful staging despite its compacted timeframe, should be viewed as a seminal moment in an attempt to add international value and flavour to local sports.

The IGG following such a prolonged absence, would have always proved to be a huge undertaking, especially in light of its historic numbers in participation. That’s an incontrovertible point, and as such, Ramson, the Ministry of Sport, National Sports Commission, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and others should be commended for rising to the challenge in staging an event that was without an unfortunate incident.

Frankly, to point at any perceived failure or administrative shortcoming is meritless, and basically does a disservice to the initial concept and idea of the games.

The IGG is exclusively not for competitive purposes. It is an event that goes beyond the respective arenas, and plays to our shared cultural identity.

The prominence of the event cannot be understated. The presence of Suriname and French Guiana reinforced the importance of maintaining the cultural and mutual cohesion amongst the peoples of the Guianas via the social authenticity of sport. That extends beyond our respective competitive nature and disposition, and is suggestive of a commitment, and social movement to utilize sports as a vehicle to galvanize the trinity of nations.

Notwithstanding the physical and health benefits that are afforded to the respective sports men and women, the fraternity of sports has served, since time immemorial, as an agent for inclusivity. The education system has also wedded into this empirical conviction, as the student athlete phenomenon and culture has formed a major part of the modern education infrastructure, of which Guyana is presently poised to join.

The IGG is part of that social and educational fabric, and must remain a constant of the future. After all, sport is a universal element in all societies, and essentially, an illustration of life and all its responsibilities, and traits.

As no culture is standardised, and is constantly evolving, sport remains that one constant; a perpetual constituent and component, that has championed different subjects, bridged many divides and challenged detested bigotries and biases. Racism as a blight on your global humanity, is less prevalent and destructive because of the sport.

The IGG forms part of that endeavor. That is the essence of the event, and its ensuing relevance. Camaraderie, not necessarily competition is its salient virtue. This we saw in living colour a few weeks ago. There must now be a consolidated effort by Minister Ramson and his team to make sure that we build on what was learnt and create an even bigger picture the next time. Long live the games.