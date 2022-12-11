Latest update December 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Several Region Seven communities experience severe flooding  

Dec 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – At least six communities in Region Seven have been inundated foll

Situation in Middle Mazaruni.

owing intense and excessive rainfall over the last two days resulting in the closure of mining operations and businesses.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Satur

day confirmed flooding at Quebanang, Kangaruma, Waramadong, Phillipai, Pappy Show Landing, and Mango Landing.

 

Other areas such as Eteringbang and Arau Village are also experiencing floods levels as a result of swollen rivers.

Kaieteur News understands that a team of Officials from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) led by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams is presently conducting flood assessment in the various areas.

Mango Landing, Region Seven

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported that the team is working along with the Police and other community groups to manage the impact and the  CDC will remain in constant contact with persons on the ground to determine what measures should be taken.

A video of the devastating impact sent to this media showed that wooden buildings are almost covered while persons were seen evacuating communities in boats in a bid to get to higher grounds.

The last two years have seen several communities within Region Seven experiencing severe floods causing residents to lose their goods and experience damage to their properties.

