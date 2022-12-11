Several Region Seven communities experience severe flooding  

Latest update December 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – At least six communities in Region Seven have been inundated foll
owing intense and excessive rainfall over the last two days resulting in the closure of mining operations and businesses.
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Satur
day confirmed flooding at Quebanang, Kangaruma, Waramadong, Phillipai, Pappy Show Landing, and Mango Landing.
Other areas such as Eteringbang and Arau Village are also experiencing floods levels as a result of swollen rivers.
Kaieteur News understands that a team of Officials from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) led by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams is presently conducting flood assessment in the various areas.
Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported that the team is working along with the Police and other community groups to manage the impact and the CDC will remain in constant contact with persons on the ground to determine what measures should be taken.
A video of the devastating impact sent to this media showed that wooden buildings are almost covered while persons were seen evacuating communities in boats in a bid to get to higher grounds.
The last two years have seen several communities within Region Seven experiencing severe floods causing residents to lose their goods and experience damage to their properties.
Dec 11, 2022Yahoo Sports – Morocco became the first African team to advance to the semifinals of a World Cup with a 1-0 win over Portugal yesterday morning. The winning goal came in the final minutes of...
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – I taught Adam Lynch at UG but knew him before then because his father was a long-standing customer... more
Kaieteur News – I do not know whether it is true that one commercial bank in Guyana charges a fee for encashing a cheque... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]