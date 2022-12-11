One Guyana President’s Cup Regional tournament starts tonight

Kaieteur News – The One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament will kick off this evening from 18:00hrs at the National Track and Field Centre, with a double-header.

Following the tournament’s opening ceremony which will see the attendance of high-ranking Government officials and other key football stakeholders, fans will be treated by a clash between Region 6 and Region 9 from 18:00hrs.

The night’s second game will bring together the home side, Region 3, coming up against Region 1.

Following the Inter-Ward tournament played throughout the country, the districts selected their best 25 players to play in the Regional Tournament.

In Group A, Region 4 (Demerara/Mahaica), ranked as the top seed, will be joined by Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne), Region 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni), Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) and Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni).

District 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) was placed as the top seed in Group B and joined by Region 5 (Mahaica/Berbice), Region 1 (Barima/Waini), Region 3 (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) and Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The teams will play in a round-robin format in the initial stage, where the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Matches will be played at the National Track and Field Centre, the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground, the Buxton Community Centre Ground, the Bartica Community Centre Ground, #5 Ground and Albion Community Centre Ground.

The One Guyana President’s Cup will be one of the most lucrative tournaments ever held in Guyana, with approximately $30M going directly to the players and staff of the 10 teams.

Apart from the $2M up for grabs for the winner, each player will pocket $80,000 as a one-off payment. Team captains will receive $100,000. The head coach of each team will collect $100,000, while members of his coaching staff are to receive $80,000.

For each win in the group stage, teams will be rewarded $200,000, and each semi-finalist will collect $400,000. Second place team to get $1M.

The tournament will continue Wednesday, December 14, at the GFC Ground, with Region 4 facing Region 7 and Region 10 coming up against Region 5.

Some of the sponsors include GTT, Digicel, Ansa McAl, New GPC, Caribbean Airlines, E-Networks and Edward Beharry Group, among others.