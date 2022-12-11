‘Make a greater mark on life’

– President Ali tells UG’s 2022 Graduates

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Saturday urged the University of Guyana’s (UG) Graduates to “Make a greater mark on life” during part two of the Institution’s 56th convocation ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre.

In a video message, the President said, “Society is there to be changed, you to have a chance to make a greater mark on life… Don’t be tricked into thinking that you have arrived at your final destination”, Ali said as he urged the Graduates to utilize their education as the stepping stone for greater future conquests.

“The possibilities for real personal success are there,” he said while urging the newest Graduates to take advantage of the opportunities that come with Guyana’s socio-economic transformation.

While noting that many University graduates often opt to take their skills and utilise them overseas, President Ali told those gathered at the ceremony that they should be cognizant of their moral obligation to their homeland.

“Be cognizant of your moral obligation to the motherland, you have a duty to make your country a better place, Guyana summons you to its service. It is your generation which the nation looks to drive this economic transformation and propel prosperity.

You skills are needed more than ever! You are the custodians of our country’s wealth. You must safeguard our national patrimony stay and help realise, it unquestionable potential with your education, enthusiasm and innovation,” the President said.

Further, the Head of State told the Graduates that “exciting times lie ahead” while urging them “to ignite the engines of natural development… [And]strive to be part of the social and economic transformation.”

President Ali maintained that the Graduates can be part of Guyana’s historical economic achievement.

Similarly, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand in a video message expressed sincere congratulations to the class of 2022. She said that the ceremony is significant since the Graduates are part of the largest cohort to graduate from UG.

“ You have a binding responsibility as children of Guyana’s soil … You are now charged be problem solvers in our midst are the cohort of intrepid critical minded trailblazers ushering in a new era of prosperity for the citizens,” Manickchand said.

“As a people, we are all too familiar with our long standing challenges in the areas of health and education our need for sustainable infrastructure, the challenges for quality of food, water and energy, just to name a few,” the Minister said.

Minister Manickchand asserted that it is through the commitment of the students to professional service that the nation will address its challenges.

“It is your innovation and prowess that will enable us to embrace these changes with confidence. The quality of our citizens is our greatest asset. I charge you to utilize the skills and quality…I challenge you to utlise the skills you have acquired for our common humanity,” Minister Manickchand said.