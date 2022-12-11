Kaieteur News apologizes for photo mix-up in drunk drivers’ case

Latest update December 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News apologizes to Chhaviraj Naidoo of Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD) for publishing his photo in December 9, 2022 article headlined ‘Drunk driver jailed three months, fined’.
The article stated that a Berbice man identified as Errol Williams, 51, was sentenced to three months in prison and fined $60,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Corridor.
Kaieteur News inadvertently published the article with Naidoo’s image. Naidoo, 26, was charged for drunk driving on December 7, 2022.
Both Williams and Naidoo had appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on December 7, 2022 to answer to DUI charges. However, Williams pleaded guilty and was jailed while Naidoo pleaded not guilty and was released on $40,000 bail.
Naidoo is scheduled to return to court on January 20, 2023.
Kaieteur News apologizes for the mix-up.
