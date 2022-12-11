High Court denies Jagdeo, others request to stall Roxane Myers libel suit

Kaieteur News – Justice Navindra Singh on Friday denied applications by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, PPP/C Member of Parliament Sanjeev Datadin, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman and Dr. Leslie Ramsammy to stay civil defamation proceedings instituted by former Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Ms. Roxanne Myers until criminal trials against her have concluded.

Jagdeo, Datadin, Shuman and Ramsammy alleged that Myers was misconducting herself in public office in respect of the March 2020 General and Regional elections. This formed the basis of her multimillion-dollar defamation claims against them.

Eusi Anderson representing Ms. Myers submitted arguments against staying the defamation suits as they have no bearing on the criminal proceedings. He also presented facts that the criminal matters which commenced in October 2020 have been inordinately delayed by the Prosecution’s appeals of Magistrate Leron Daly’s ruling to conduct a preliminary investigation into the charges of Misconduct in Public Office.

Vice President Jagdeo, Datadin, Deputy Shuman and Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, through their Attorneys, argued that the stay was necessary because according to them, Myers had to first win her criminal case in the Magistrates’ Court before approaching the High Court to ask it for monetary compensation for their defamation of her character.

Justice Singh disagreed and ruled that fairness and justice dictates that Myers be given an opportunity to have her defamation claims proceed irrespective of the outcome of the criminal trials she faces.

Justice Singh further ruled that since the criminal proceedings are nowhere near commencement, he will proceed with case management of all the defamation matters on 3 March 2023 as follows:

1.Roxanne Myers versus Bharrat Jagdeo is based on slanderous and defamatory statements published in the news on 5th day of March 2020 outside GECOM’s Command Centre at Hadfield and High Streets, Georgetown and published online/electronic by News Room, Guyana that GECOM Chairperson was being held hostage in a room with Roxanne Myers.

2.Roxanne Myers versus Sanjeev Datadin is based on libel published in news interview on 6th day of March 2020 at Hadfield and High Streets, Georgetown and published online/electronic by News Room, Guyana.

3.Roxanne Myers versus Lenox Shuman is based on libel published in the news article “Jimmy James no longer willing to serve in capacity as an LJP representative” in the Guyana Times on the 22nd day of January 2021.

4.Myers versus Dr. Leslie Ramsammy is based on libel published allegation in article titled “Ramsammy’s Ruminations: Caricom, ABCE, Commonwealth, OAS – time for sanctions now, no more patience” published in the Guyana Times on the 18th day of March 2020.

Myers’ claim of damages for defamation against Jagdeo, Datadin, Shuman and Ramsammy, worth in excess of GYD$450million, is now cleared to start as early March, 2023 because Justice Singh refused the applications for the stay.

Vice President Jagdeo was represented by Devindra Kissoon, Datadin by Donovan Rangiah, Ramsammy by Satram and Associates and Shuman by Donovan Rangiah.