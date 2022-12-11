COVID-19 cases on the rise as 17 new cases recorded

Latest update December 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Seventeen new COVID-19 cases have been recorded within the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has reported. In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said that the 17 new cases brings the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 71, 745.
Meanwhile, the Ministry’s dashboard shows that there were no new additions to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while five persons are in institutional isolation, and 214 persons are in home isolation.
To date, 70, 241 persons have recovered from the virus.
