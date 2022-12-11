And they are off at Port Mourant Today – excitement expected at the “Big Yard”

Latest update December 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Despite the inclement weather all seems set for the Port Mourant Turf club (PMTC) one day horserace meet set for today at the club’s track situated at Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice. The occasion will be the grand one day seven-event Pre Christmas meet.
Most of the top horses in the country have taken entry for the big showdown. When entries closed, some 50 horses had already registered in what is expected to be a classical event.
The club recently undertook massive rehabilitation works to its track and the grand stand and despite the rain the event is expected to be exciting.
The sponsorship money has been upped to over a whopping $9M with jockeys, owners and patrons all expected to cash in on some massive giveaways which the organisers have arranged for the day.
The main event is open to all racehorses in Guyana. A number of top horses the likes of Memories, Regal Intention, Coup d’ Etat, Early Bird, Golden D Or, American Intention, Alado and Looking to Heaven are expected to line up for the main event over 1 mile. The winner will race away with a massive $2M and trophy complements of Banks DIH Limited.
Another feature event on the day’s card is for all West Indian bred horses in Guyana. The winner will take home a hefty $1M and trophy over 1mile.
The other events which will all be run over 6 furlongs and will be for H and lower horses; Two years old Guyana and West Indian bred horses; J and lower horses; J non-starter and horses that placed second and lower in J3 non-starter/earner events and one for K and L animals.
Sponsors already on board include Banks DIH Limited, Delmur Company Limited, KP Jagdeo General Contractors, Jumbo Jet, Kascon Engineering and Archway Snackette among others.
The day’s activity will be conducted under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA).
Interested persons can contact Therbhuwan “Gingo” Jagdeo, Dennis DeRoop and other members of the PMTC for information and entry.
Post time is 12.15 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)
Dec 11, 2022Yahoo Sports – Morocco became the first African team to advance to the semifinals of a World Cup with a 1-0 win over Portugal yesterday morning. The winning goal came in the final minutes of...
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 11, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – I taught Adam Lynch at UG but knew him before then because his father was a long-standing customer... more
Kaieteur News – I do not know whether it is true that one commercial bank in Guyana charges a fee for encashing a cheque... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]