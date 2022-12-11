And they are off at Port Mourant Today – excitement expected at the “Big Yard”

Kaieteur News – Despite the inclement weather all seems set for the Port Mourant Turf club (PMTC) one day horserace meet set for today at the club’s track situated at Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice. The occasion will be the grand one day seven-event Pre Christmas meet.

Most of the top horses in the country have taken entry for the big showdown. When entries closed, some 50 horses had already registered in what is expected to be a classical event.

The club recently undertook massive rehabilitation works to its track and the grand stand and despite the rain the event is expected to be exciting.

The sponsorship money has been upped to over a whopping $9M with jockeys, owners and patrons all expected to cash in on some massive giveaways which the organisers have arranged for the day.

The main event is open to all racehorses in Guyana. A number of top horses the likes of Memories, Regal Intention, Coup d’ Etat, Early Bird, Golden D Or, American Intention, Alado and Looking to Heaven are expected to line up for the main event over 1 mile. The winner will race away with a massive $2M and trophy complements of Banks DIH Limited.

Another feature event on the day’s card is for all West Indian bred horses in Guyana. The winner will take home a hefty $1M and trophy over 1mile.

The other events which will all be run over 6 furlongs and will be for H and lower horses; Two years old Guyana and West Indian bred horses; J and lower horses; J non-starter and horses that placed second and lower in J3 non-starter/earner events and one for K and L animals.

Sponsors already on board include Banks DIH Limited, Delmur Company Limited, KP Jagdeo General Contractors, Jumbo Jet, Kascon Engineering and Archway Snackette among others.

The day’s activity will be conducted under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA).

Interested persons can contact Therbhuwan “Gingo” Jagdeo, Dennis DeRoop and other members of the PMTC for information and entry.

Post time is 12.15 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)