$160M estimated to build new GRA office at Mabaruma

Latest update December 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Five Contractors have submitted bids to construct a new Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) office at Mabaruma, Region One. The project is estimated to cost $160,090,134. The Contractors are Angad Ganesh Building & General Construction ($157,874,860), Jemcorp Engineering & Imports ($219,950,665), Aruca Investment ($129,402,059), B&S Contracting Service ($140,134,456) and South Quantum Trading Inc.
Additionally, when tenders were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office recently, more projects were identified for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Kaieteur News had reported that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is currently rehabilitating the Sport facility. Recently a $97M contract was awarded to redesign the front of the building and works on that phase has since commenced.
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson told Kaieteur News earlier this week that works being done at the Sports Hall are being done in phases. Speaking of the first phase, the Minister said “this one is for the redesign of the front section; the entire front section is going to be pulled down and be modernized.” This specific phase is expected to be completed in eight months. The other phases will see the entire facility air conditioned and the installation of bucket seats. The Minister disclosed that the Sports Hall’s flooring will be enhanced as well while the bottom sides of the building are to extended “to give us a little bit more room.”
Ramson said that the Sports Hall is old and rehabilitation is aimed at modernizing the facility.
Below is a list of the companies that have submitted bids for various projects:
