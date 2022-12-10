UG awards Sir Clive Lloyd with Honourary Doctorate 

Latest update December 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s premier tertiary institution, the University of Guyana (UG) on Friday awarded the Honourary Degree of Doctor of Letters to legendary Guyanese cricketer, Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd, at its 56th Convocation exercise at the National Cultural Centre.

Universities, colleges, and other learned institutions award the Honourary Degree of Doctor of Letters, to individuals identified as rare exemplars and who have enriched the humanities.

Sir Clive Lloyd was awarded for being a “son of the soil” who has served Guyana and the West Indies with pride and dignity.

Now 78-years-old, Sir Clive Lloyd who was born in Queenstown, Georgetown, Demerara, then British Guiana is the holder of a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. The CBE Award was conferred on him for his services to the world of cricket.

The former West Indies captain, one of the most successful in the game’s history, played in 110 Tests and 87 One-Day Internationals. He made his Test debut in December 1966 against India. He captained the West Indies between 1974-84.

Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd after receiving his Honourary Doctorate from the University of Guyana.

During his captaincy, West Indies had a run of 27 matches without defeat, which included 11 wins in a row.

Sir Clive led West Indies to victory over Australia at Lords in the final of the inaugural Cricket World Cup tournament in 1975. Four years later he again led West Indies to the world title when they beat England again at the historic venue.

He was also the first West Indian player to earn 100 international caps.

After retiring Sir Clive coached the West Indies and worked for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

During his acceptance speech, Sir Clive Lloyd said, “I cannot help the gush with pride and emotions.”

“Words cannot explain how proud I am, to have been invited…and to simultaneously be conferred with an Honourary Doctorate by this institution, which is easily ranked as one of the most distinguished doctorates marking my life and career,” Lloyd said.

He said he was bestowed with five Honourary Doctorates, “but none ranks higher than today’s conferral by the University of Guyana, here in the country of my birth.”

Sir Clive Lloyd thanked the University for its Kind Gesture, adding, “I thank the special conferral committee of University of Guyana for your gracious consideration and consequent decision to choose me to be awarded with an Honourary Doctorate.”

Meanwhile, the distinguished Guyanese congratulated the graduands on their achievements. “Three thousands of you… day in day out; morning, noon and night, ultimately completing all of your challenges and assignments… you made your family proud, I can attest to that, I’ve been in their shoes,” he said adding that “the nation’s progress rests in your arms.”

In his address, Sir Clive Lloyd spoke about domestic abuse, racism and sport. As it relates to Sport, the honouree said that he is pleased that more persons are appreciating sport in the country even as he called on the relevant authorities to upgrade the Providence Stadium labelling it as a stadium with “immense potential”.

“In that regard, perhaps we might begin by upgrading the Providence Stadium that most recently demanded worldwide attention… This is a stadium with immense potential,” he said while calling for the stadium to be upgraded to international standards.

“The enlightened administration charge with the responsibility of such major improvements must add personality…by naming the stadium and the perspective stands after international sportsmen that made Guyana and the Caribbean proud,” Sir Clive Lloyd said.

