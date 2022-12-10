“People are the country’s true resources”

Latest update December 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2022 News
– UG Valedictorian says at institution’s 56th Convocation
Kaieteur News – Emphasising human resource is the country’s most valuable and “true” resource; University of Guyana’s 2022 Valedictorian Sean Pemberton said that economics is important in mobilizing Guyana’s resources.
Scoring a perfect 4.0, Pemberton became the first graduate from the Department of Economics within the Faculty of Social Sciences to claim the coveted valedictorian spot.
The valedictorian related that the graduation earmarks a stepping stone for himself and fellow graduates in becoming agents of change for the betterment of the country.
“To graduate at this time is exceedingly fortuitous as we collectively recognize that Guyana is now on the cusp of transformational economic development with the burgeoning opportunities not just in the oil exploration but in agriculture, renewables, ICT…,” he said at the University’s 56th Convocation Exercise.
Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent students pursuing their academic pursuits, Pemberton reminded his colleagues of Nelson Mandela’s famous quote about education being the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world.
“We didn’t allow COVID-19 to crush our spirits but in fact, it strengthened our resolve to confront the challenges and overcome them,” the Valedictorian said who thanked his family, friends, and lecturers for the support they gave him while at the tertiary institution.
“With a profound sense of humility inter spread with elation and tremendous feeling of gratitude…,” the young man thanked all instrumental in his success.
Meanwhile, the first batch of some 3000 students graduating this year participated in Friday’s convocation ceremony. Four separate ceremonies for graduands from certificate, diploma and degree programmes are being held.
Those who graduated on Friday morning were from the College of Medical Sciences (COMs), the College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoRES), Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry (FAF), the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences (FEES), the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) and School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI).
The second ceremony was held for graduands from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET).
Meanwhile, during Friday’s ceremonies, the University conferred two honourary doctorates to Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd and Dr. Andrew Boyle.
Those graduating today will be from the Faculties of Education and Humanities (FEH) and Social Sciences.
