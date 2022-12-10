MVP Sports Futsal Tournament culminates tonight

Latest update December 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The day of reckoning is finally at hand – the Petra organised MVP Sports Futsal Tournament concludes its third edition with the finals in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, tonight, at the National Gymnasium from 20:00 hrs.

Eight teams will turn out tonight across the two divisions as the third place showdown in the Women’s category gets proceedings underway. That match will feature Police going head-to-head with GT Panthers, with the winner carting off $50,000 while the loser will have to settle for $25,000.

Tyrese Dennis pushes past a Stabroek Ballers player during the semifinal round.

After that, the Men will spring into action with the third place battle between Gold is Money and Stabroek Ballers. The victor in this showdown pockets $200,000 while the unfortunate team walks away with $100,000.

The ladies’ champion will then be decided as Tiger Bay and Fruta Conquerors collide in the finale from 22:00 hrs. The Women’s champion steps away with $200,000 while the runner up takes home $100,000 for their effort.

The final match of the evening has the MVP Sports Trophy on the line with an expected kick off time of 23:00 hrs. That match will see Future Stars and former champion, Bent Street, lay it all on the line for the top prize of $500,000.

Part of the semifinal action between Fruta Conquerors and GT Panthers.

The team that does not triumph in the finale exits the tournament with a $300,000 purse while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) rides away with the new 49cc motorcycle, donated by Luminous Automotive & Motors.

For the fans, there will be two winners as the MVP Sports gate prize and the Luminious A&M gate prize are up for grabs. A lucky fan will win the $10,000 MVP Sports gift voucher while the luckier fan rides away with the other motorcycle, donated by Luminious A&M.

Admission is $1,000.

