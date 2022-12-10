MVP Sports Futsal Tournament culminates tonight

– A lucky fan to ‘ride away’

Kaieteur News – The day of reckoning is finally at hand – the Petra organised MVP Sports Futsal Tournament concludes its third edition with the finals in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, tonight, at the National Gymnasium from 20:00 hrs.

Eight teams will turn out tonight across the two divisions as the third place showdown in the Women’s category gets proceedings underway. That match will feature Police going head-to-head with GT Panthers, with the winner carting off $50,000 while the loser will have to settle for $25,000.

After that, the Men will spring into action with the third place battle between Gold is Money and Stabroek Ballers. The victor in this showdown pockets $200,000 while the unfortunate team walks away with $100,000.

The ladies’ champion will then be decided as Tiger Bay and Fruta Conquerors collide in the finale from 22:00 hrs. The Women’s champion steps away with $200,000 while the runner up takes home $100,000 for their effort.

The final match of the evening has the MVP Sports Trophy on the line with an expected kick off time of 23:00 hrs. That match will see Future Stars and former champion, Bent Street, lay it all on the line for the top prize of $500,000.

The team that does not triumph in the finale exits the tournament with a $300,000 purse while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) rides away with the new 49cc motorcycle, donated by Luminous Automotive & Motors.

For the fans, there will be two winners as the MVP Sports gate prize and the Luminious A&M gate prize are up for grabs. A lucky fan will win the $10,000 MVP Sports gift voucher while the luckier fan rides away with the other motorcycle, donated by Luminious A&M.

Admission is $1,000.