MVP Sports Futsal Tournament culminates tonight

Latest update December 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2022 Sports
– A lucky fan to ‘ride away’
Kaieteur News – The day of reckoning is finally at hand – the Petra organised MVP Sports Futsal Tournament concludes its third edition with the finals in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, tonight, at the National Gymnasium from 20:00 hrs.
Eight teams will turn out tonight across the two divisions as the third place showdown in the Women’s category gets proceedings underway. That match will feature Police going head-to-head with GT Panthers, with the winner carting off $50,000 while the loser will have to settle for $25,000.
After that, the Men will spring into action with the third place battle between Gold is Money and Stabroek Ballers. The victor in this showdown pockets $200,000 while the unfortunate team walks away with $100,000.
The ladies’ champion will then be decided as Tiger Bay and Fruta Conquerors collide in the finale from 22:00 hrs. The Women’s champion steps away with $200,000 while the runner up takes home $100,000 for their effort.
The final match of the evening has the MVP Sports Trophy on the line with an expected kick off time of 23:00 hrs. That match will see Future Stars and former champion, Bent Street, lay it all on the line for the top prize of $500,000.
The team that does not triumph in the finale exits the tournament with a $300,000 purse while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) rides away with the new 49cc motorcycle, donated by Luminous Automotive & Motors.
For the fans, there will be two winners as the MVP Sports gate prize and the Luminious A&M gate prize are up for grabs. A lucky fan will win the $10,000 MVP Sports gift voucher while the luckier fan rides away with the other motorcycle, donated by Luminious A&M.
Admission is $1,000.
Dec 10, 2022BBC – Tournament favourites Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties as Croatia kept their nerve to edge through to the semi-finals. Croatia, beaten finalists four years ago,...
Dec 10, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – I had an email exchange recently with Moses Bhagwan, one of the WPA leaders of the optimistic era in... more
Kaieteur News – A few days ago, award winning actress Emma Thompson, appeared on the Kelly and Ryan television show.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]